Cincinnati Children’s, a prominent medical center in Ohio, and Parkview Health announced Thursday an agreement to provide easily accessible consultations with world-class experts in pediatric neurosurgery, rheumatology and drug-resistant epilepsy.
Parkview and the Cincinnati health care provider this month will launch telehealth clinics to enhance care in those specialties for children who live in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, a Thursday news release said.
The consultations with Cincinnati Children’s experts will be available to outpatients at Parkview Regional Medical Center, which will work closely with community and hospital-based providers to coordinate care and support services for children and their families who could benefit from these specialty medical services.
The two health care providers have collaborated for more than a decade to improve health and outcomes for children and their families in the Fort Wayne area, the news release said.
Cincinnati Children’s and Parkview plan to eventually expand their relationship to introduce additional medical specialties accessible through a virtual care center. The health systems, which are about 180 miles apart, initially began working together to enhance trauma services. In 2018, the two systems developed a telehealth collaboration focused on improving pediatric expertise in cardiology, gastroenterology and general surgery.
Parkview Health has 10 hospitals, including one dedicated to women and children, plus a primary care and specialty physicians network.
Cincinnati Children’s attracts patients from all 50 states and dozens of other countries, including many with complex or rare disorders. It is ranked the No. 1 pediatric health system in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
“This new collaboration leverages Cincinnati Children’s excellence in pediatric neurosurgery, rheumatology and drug-resistant epilepsy with the pediatric expertise and knowledge of Parkview Health medical providers,” said a statement from Dr. Ken Tegtmeyer, medical director of the Center for Telehealth at Cincinnati Children’s. “We remain committed to working with Parkview Health and families in the Fort Wayne region to ensure that their children get the specialized care they deserve in a convenient setting and at the most appropriate level.”
Dr. Tom Miller, a Parkview Health physician executive, said the expanded partnership with Cincinnati Children's will better meet community needs.
“Our collaboration is patient-centered and will increase access to Cincinnati Children’s specialty care for Fort Wayne-area families," Miller said in a statement. "This could reduce or even eliminate the need for travel to receive specialized pediatric care. For patients who require care at Cincinnati Children’s, a coordinated approach for referrals and local follow-up appointments will streamline the experiences of these families.”