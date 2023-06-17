Health care education has been part of the University of Saint Francis since its inception.
The university is named after Saint Francis of Assisi, who lived among and cared for the poor and sick. The school’s founders, the Sisters of Saint Francis of Perpetual Adoration, established the Franciscan Health system, which has 12 hospitals in Indiana and Illinois.
Building on that foundation, the Catholic university in August introduced the Center for Integrated Public Health Education and Research. The center gives health care students additional training in public health and works alongside organizations in the Fort Wayne area.
The center is located on the University of Saint Francis’ main campus inside the Doermer Family Center for Health Education at 2701 Spring Street.
CIPHER’s Executive Director Amelia Clark said the university had talked about creating the academic research center for a couple years, and the need for it became greater during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Public health spans many things,” Clark said. “A lot of times we think about public health as being like health care or emergency or vaccine clinics, but when you look at the social determinants of health and the bigger picture of health, it goes through all those things.”
Clark said the center works with other public health organizations in the area, and its goal is not to replace or to duplicate any of the work they do.
“I’ve had places reach out and say, ‘Hey, can you do a program evaluation for us?’ Absolutely, we can,” she said. “CIPHER is really to be used to look at how we just continue to grow and work through our public health crises in the state.”
Clark is the sole employee of the center that is funded through Saint Francis’ budget. The center operates as a resource to connect students with public health organizations, and it hosts lectures, events and conferences that community members can take part in.
Clark started at Saint Francis in August, and multiple faculty members, including Jeff Easley, assistant professor of physician assistant studies, were on a task force that helped pick Clark.
Now, Easley said he is a resource for Clark, and his students also use the center for class. He thinks CIPHER’s director balances the center’s work as a community and student resource well.
Easley said it’s exciting to see what Clark has used the center for in its first year, especially while still in the developmental stages.
“We’ve utilized CIPHER for public health workshops and lectures into the curriculum to supplement what we’ve already been doing to make sure that our students are getting a well-rounded base in public health,” Easley said.
Teaching students about community needs is important, Easley said, and since CIPHER’s opening, he’s found that more Saint Francis students are going into Fort Wayne to learn more about what the community needs.
“It’s part of one of our goals in the program to be able to have not just technicians, but well-rounded providers,” Easley said.
Shawn Guo is a second-year physician assistant studies major at Saint Francis. Guo chose to go to school at Saint Francis because he liked the professors’ teaching methods, specifically the discussions and “hands-on” approach.
Guo worked with CIPHER twice and liked the lessons he learned through the center. He said one his classes used the resource as a way to learn about infectious diseases, and Clark helped him understand the biology of diseases and the effects they have in real life.
“CIPHER brings forward and incorporates the easily overlooked aspects of public health,” Guo said. “It’s taught me more about social aspects, and we can see how people behave and communicate.”
Guo also said Clark has been a great resource. Guo said he thinks she is easy to talk to, outgoing and personable, which he said made him more likely to learn from her.
While his classes’ experiences with CIPHER have not been extensive, Easley said he’s heard positive feedback from students about the center and Clark.
Clark has also heard positive feedback from students and members of the Fort Wayne community, specifically after CIPHER hosted a Maternal Mental Health Conference for World Maternal Mental Health Day on May 3.
“The Maternal Mental Health Conference has already announced that there will be another one next year,” Clark said. “So, I think through our support and being able to host it here, they’re already looking forward to next year.”
Clark has had physician assistant students ask her what else they can learn about public health after lectures with her, and she likes that they want to learn more and are looking for more skills to use in their career.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “And, I think that also, as part of our Franciscan tradition and teachings, we really want our graduates to go out and make a difference in the communities they live in.
“I think it helps make them more well-rounded citizens.”
Clark is developing a public health minor for Saint Francis students, and she’s creating a $5,000 CIPHER scholarship. To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time at the Fort Wayne location, maintain satisfactory academic progress and submit a 500-word essay on how they want to impact the public health system.
Easley said he is excited to see how CIPHER continues to impact the community, and he wants Saint Francis students and staff to get more involved. He thinks they can host events like dietary workshops or different health screenings to help people learn more about their health.
Guo said he doesn’t know what the future looks like for CIPHER, but he knows it’s growing and it’s important for the university.
“Not only is CIPHER growing, but its impact is growing,” he said. “We’re seeing public health incorporated more into our education, and we’re bringing these cultural perspectives forward that we hadn’t focused on before.”