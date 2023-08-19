Cheryl Berryann knew from an early age that she was unplanned and unwanted.
Every year, her parents celebrated her older brother’s birthday, which was shortly before Christmas, but ignored hers on New Year’s Day. When her sister was born, the little girl’s birthday was added to the family’s celebration calendar, but Berryann’s was still missing.
As time went by, life didn’t get any easier. The Ohio native married a man her parents “didn’t like at all.” When he died after 29 years, Berryann was left with $2.8 million in medical debt for his more than 50 surgeries and years of diabetes treatments.
“I was paying them $500 a month on his dialysis bill. I don’t care how hard I tried, I couldn’t get ahead,” Berryann said of the period before she filed for bankruptcy protection. “I’ve had a hard life. A very hard life.”
Now 65 and living in Fort Wayne, her fortunes – and her outlook on life – have changed dramatically. Credit the Circles Allen County program. The nonprofit matches low-income residents with two allies each, people who share what’s referred to as “social capital.”
The local chapter, which launched with 10 low-income participants in October, last month celebrated Berryann as its first and – so far – only graduate.
“I’ve had two of the best people to help me get through all this stuff,” she said, citing Karen Wade and Margaret Hall. “I’m happy. And I’ve never been happy my whole life.”
Mary Ann Mings, who launched Circles Allen County last fall with support from Broadway Christian Church, is enthusiastic about the program because, she says, it works. Founded by a social worker, Circles in the U.S. and Canada has documented a 63% success rate of getting people out of generational poverty.
“The key to reducing poverty is building intentional relationships across income lines,” the Circles USA brochure states.
U.S. census data classifies 13% of Allen County residents as living in poverty, according to federal income criteria. In Indiana, about 1 in 4 residents is considered among the working poor, according to studies conducted in recent years by the United Way.
National statistics show that after 18 months, the average Circles participant’s income has increased by 71%. Berryann increased her income by 75% in slightly more than half that time – 10 months. She also established an emergency fund of more than $2,000. Those milestones helped qualify her for graduation.
But it wasn’t an easy road. Along the way, Berryann experienced a setback when a drunk driver plowed into her parked car, totaling it while Berryann was working. She spent about $1,800 to use a rental car, cutting into the nest egg she had started building, before buying a replacement vehicle.
Berryann, who has two part-time jobs, also missed work when she left town to attend her father’s funeral. Those days’ wages were lost.
Another $1,200 went to repaying Inasmuch Ministry and Broadway Christian Church, which each provided Berryann with $600 to improve her housing situation. Berryann moved out of the bedroom she occupied while managing a halfway house of rowdy residents and sleeping in a recliner, the only furniture she owned.
Mings said repayment wasn’t required or expected, but Berryann insisted.
“I paid them back in three months,” Berryann said with a hint of pride in her voice. “It was very important to me.”
Wade, one of Berryann’s allies, contributed a queen-sized bed her family didn’t need to help furnish the apartment.
Berryann is adding additional items carefully, including curtains and a baker’s rack. One bigger expense that she decided was worth it was a new deep freeze. Berryann has sworn off fast food as being too expensive and unhealthy. Now, she cooks at home and freezes leftovers for future meals.
When she’s tempted to go on a shopping spree, Berryann reminds herself of her top priority: building savings. Her goal is to have $5,000 in the bank by Christmas.
“I’ve gotta get this done. I’ve gotta get this done. I want more. I want more,” Berryann said, repeating the words she tells herself.
Wade, who grew up in poverty, is impressed.
“Now she’s got a nice little apartment, and she has decorated it really cute,” Wade said. “I’m very, very proud of her.”
The group of three – Berryann and her allies – meets weekly, along with the larger circle of 10 leaders and their allies. Each person living in poverty is referred to as a leader because they are the ones who need to make decisions and take the actions necessary to improve their lives.
“We are there to help them move forward. We are going to provide everything we possibly can for them to do it,” Mings said. “What we don’t do is do it for them.”
Mings has assembled a second group of leaders and allies, who will begin meeting weekly in October. She plans to launch a teen program at the same time to educate and support leaders’ children, as well as teenagers who express an interest even if their parents aren’t involved with Circles.
Each leader and ally is asked to commit to the program for 12 to 18 months. Despite her graduation, Berryann wants to remain with Circles for the full 18 months.
“They’re there to back you up,” she said of her allies. “And it changes your life to have someone to back you up.”
Berryann reflected on how far she’s come over the past year.
“I don’t know where I’d be without Circles,” she said. “They put me in a spot where I care – and I didn’t care. I even prayed to die.”