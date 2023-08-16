Fort Wayne/Allen County
Circuit Court names new magistrate
Newly appointed Allen Circuit Court Judge Ashley Hand named her successor Wednesday.
Brent Ecenbarger will serve as the court’s newest magistrate. He currently is an assistant federal attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.
The magistrate role was left vacant when Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Hand to lead the local court.
Ecenbarger, 39, starts Sept. 8 and will serve in the IV-D division, an area of the court that commonly handles family matters including establishing paternity.
Ecenbarger earned his Juris Doctor from Valparaiso University in 2010, according to the release. He was admitted to the Indiana Bar in 2010.
“Brent’s significant experience in criminal law, combined with his 13 years of courtroom experience as the Assistant United States Attorney and Deputy Prosecutor for Allen County and Noble County make him a valuable addition to the Allen Circuit Court Team,” Hand said.
Hand, the most recent magistrate for the Allen Circuit Court, was sworn in as its judge at the end of July.
She was appointed to replace former Judge Wendy Davis, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana’s 3rd District.
Parks department fielding ideas online
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has released a new interactive design platform that residents can use to contribute ideas about what they’d like to see in the department’s 10-year comprehensive plan.
The project, which was announced in May, will collect input over the next couple of months before the department moves into the planning process, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said in a news release.
Residents who would like to share their ideas to improve the parks can go online to designworkshop.mysocialpinpoint.com/fortwayneparksandrec. Residents can review categories, add comments, see others’ comments and share it, the news release said.
The link to the DesignWorkShop platform is also on the department’s website at www.fortwayneparks.org.
The survey information is available in English, Spanish and Burmese.
Steve McDaniel, parks director, said in a statement that the information will be useful for the department’s team.
“When residents tell us what they enjoy about Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and what they’d like to see in the future, that feedback is used to bring more value to our parks system,” he said.
Maplecrest-930 plan sets public hearing
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to host a public hearing for proposed intersection improvements at Indiana 930 and Maplecrest Road.
People are invited to learn more about the project and comment on preliminary design plans for the intersection. The project is meant to improve traffic flow and to reduce the number and severity of crashes, a news release said.
The public hearing will start with a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at New Haven High School, 1300 Green Road. Doors open at 6 p.m.
