Citilink is seeking the public's input through an online survey as it evaluates options to become more environmentally friendly through "sustainable transportation options."
"The transportation sector is America's most significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions," Citilink, the local bus service provider, said in a news release.
On its "Zero and Low Emission Bus Survey," Citilink said the U.S. EPA reported the transportation sector accounted for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2020. That was the largest portion of the total greenhouse gas emissions calculated for that year. Propulsion technologies, such as battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell, provide "a unique set of social and environmental benefits," the local survey at https://forms.gle/mcCHFkAnQvtLNr9WA says.
Citilink is working with STV, a consulting firm, for an analysis of low-and zero-emission bus propulsion technologies to identify available alternatives, costs, benefits, risks and other information for its public transportation services. That will help it meet requirements of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a news release said. The federal law will pump billions of dollars into various projects, including highways, bridges, reducing carbon emissions, and removing barriers to connecting communities.
Citilink's board awarded a contract not to exceed $90,000 for the study in December, John Metzinger, general manager and CEO, said in an email response Wednesday.
"The consultant will prepare a fleet transition plan once the path toward low and zero emissions is selected, and the costs for the plan are included in these costs," he said. "Citilink must have that plan in place before we can receive discretionary federal funding to implement low/zero emission projects."
The online Google Forms survey should take 15 minutes or less to complete. Along with gathering demographic information, primary survey questions include ones to gauge respondents' preferred or most-used transportation methods, such as walking, biking, or personal vehicle, and the frequency of use of the public system. The survey also seeks to gauge which factors are most important, such as cost, safety, length of commute and top destinations when using public transportation.
Citilink is asking for all responses to be submitted by March 20 to have time to incorporate public feedback into its study.