Citilink today announced it will offer a weekday travel training program for riders.
The public transportation service will help residents develop an individualized schedule to fit their needs, ride along with them and conduct a review of the experience.
“Travel Training is an incredible program because no matter what type of travel you are looking for – how to go from your residence to work or how to ride the entire fixed route system – Citilink staff are prepared to work with you on making sure you feel safe, comfortable and excited to be on your way to independent travel," said Ashley Pino, Citilink’s marketing and development manager.
Travel Training is open to groups or individuals, but riders under 18 need a consent form.
For more information, call 260-432-7368.