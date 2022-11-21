Citilink plans to provide free rides on Saturdays in Decembers to celebrate the holiday season.
Free Fare Saturdays are set for Dec. 3, 10, 7 and 24 and include fixed route buses, FlexLink, MedLink and Access services.
“Citilink is grateful to support our community in this way, with four days of free rides during the holidays,” John Metzinger, general manager and CEO, said in a news release. “We invite those who have not yet tried Citilink to hop aboard.”
For more information, call 260-432-4546 or go online to www.fwcitilink.com.