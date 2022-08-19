The Allen County commissioners canceled today's regular weekly meeting, so residents fighting a southeast-side location for a new jail held their own.
As part of a federal court order, the commissioners are required to address overcrowding and understaffing problems at the Allen County Jail, which they say will involve building a larger facility with more beds. The proposed location is on Adams Center Road near East Paulding Road.
About 40 people from groups including ChangeMakers and Help Not Handcuffs convened at the north entrance of Citizens Square to protest the cancellation.
They then went inside Citizens Square and continued allowing people to speak outside the commissioners' usual meeting room.
Daylana Saunders said today was the second time the commissioners have canceled a meeting on short notice.
Both times were days before a deadline for submitting a formal response to a federal judge's order that the current jail violates offenders' civil rights.
Media members received a cancellation notice Thursday afternoon. The next federal court hearing is Aug. 25 in Fort Wayne.
"(The commissioners) were saying there was no business, but this is our business — and everyone's business," Saunders said.
The group then walked together to the Allen County Courthouse across Clinton Street, where members planned to hand out flyers in courtrooms.
However, the groups found that the courts were not in session, and it was unclear at noon what was to happen next.