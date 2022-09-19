Parking-lot access will be limited at Citizens Square from Oct. 3 to 10 during repairs to the lot, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Access will be limited to the front lane of the parking lot, with the entrance to be off Clinton Street and the exit to be the east exit onto Berry Street, the city said in a statement.
The parking spaces in the front lane will be reserved for members of the public needing to be at Citizens Square, the statement said.
It said additional on-street parking for residents needing to conduct business at Citizens Square will be at the parking meters on the north side of Wayne Street, which will be bagged.