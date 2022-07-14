Fort Wayne officials have officially put out a request for private trash companies to submit proposals to take over the city’s bulk garbage pickup, which includes items too large to fit in bins or bags.
GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling hauling July 1. The GFL contract includes weekly pickup of one full trash cart and up to three additional bags, along with recycling collection every other week.
GFL was awarded the city’s contract after more than three years of poor service from Texas-based Red River Waste Solutions, which filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy protection in October and soon after entered into a contract with the city to transfer to a new provider.
Red River’s contract included unlimited garbage pickup weekly, which has been called “a relic of the past” by Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney. Unlimited trash isn’t feasible as drivers rely more on automation for safety and efficiency, he said.
The Solid Waste Department published an advertisement Thursday to request bids for a bulk trash contract. The public notice said the city is seeking a provider “that is capable of developing and operating a residential bulk collection program” for 83,400 homes in Fort Wayne.
To be considered, sealed proposals have to be submitted through the city’s online bidding partner QuestCDN by 2 p.m. July 28.
Before July 1, Indiana municipalities were required to accept the offer from the state’s definition of the “lowest responsible and responsive” bid. Now, the city is able to use the more intensive request-for-proposal process.
City officials advocated for the amendment to the state’s solid waste law. Fort Wayne City Council members have said they felt pressured to approve Red River’s bid in 2017 as it appeared to meet the state’s definition of the “lowest responsible and responsive” bid.
The Solid Waste Department is hosting an informational meeting for potential bidders at 10 a.m. July 22 in Room 220 at Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St. The advertisement strongly encourages potential providers to attend and participate in the meeting.
Matt Gratz, city solid waste manager, said in a statement that bulk trash has been defined as furniture or non-Freon items.
“We are asking for proposals for weekly collection and monthly collection,” Gratz said. “The minimum is one item per week or per month. Contractors can increase that if they feel we should offer more.”
Lou Berardicurti, GFL’s area vice president, said in May that the trash hauler plans to submit a bid for bulk collection.
The Solid Waste Department initially proposed taking over local bulk trash service permanently but will not submit a proposal.
“City Council was adamant on not funding a city-run bulk program,” Gratz said.
The city is currently handling bulk collection until a provider is awarded the contract. Gratz said city crews are progressing on cleaning up areas where bulk items had piled up.
Currently, residents are allowed to set out one bulk item weekly on their scheduled trash collection day. The Solid Waste Department is expected to collect it within 48 hours.
GFL drivers report bulk trash items they see while collecting trash and recycling. Residents are encouraged to report bulk trash to 311 if it isn’t collected within two days.