Fort Wayne will invest about $490,895 in federal dollars in 21 local non-profit programs, Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday.
Emergency Solutions Grant and Community Development Block Grant money will help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development, city officials said.
“These grants have allowed us to help non-profit organizations do important work that keeps our community strong,” Kelly Lundberg, deputy director of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said in a statement. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to assist these organizations as they serve residents who are in need of these critical services.”
The city uses a competitive application process to award the grants. A volunteer committee helps score the applications and makes recommendations on funding. Criteria are based on goals for the use of federal money that are developed in part with input from local residents.
“Fort Wayne is fortunate to be home to so many organizations that are making a lasting and meaningful difference for individuals and families in our community,” Henry said.
“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we come together to encourage one another and provide opportunities for current and future success. We’re also committed to being good fiscal stewards of the federal funds that come to Fort Wayne to enhance the well-being of our residents.”
The following non-profit organizations are recipients of Community Development Block Grant funds:
- A Mother’s Hope, $28,000
- Boys & Girls Club, $15,000
- Brightpoint, $25,000
- Building A Stronger Family, $7,500
- Euell A. Wilson Center, $34,000
- Housing Opportunities Program, $25,000
- Just Neighbors, $15,000
- Language Services Network – ESL, $8,000
- Language Services Network – I&T, $15,000
- Lutheran Social Services, $30,000
- Mental Health America, $10,000
- The Literacy Alliance, $25,000
- Turnstone Center, $16,704
- Vincent Village, $12,270
- Wellspring, $43,500
- YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, $20,000
The following non-profit organizations are recipients of Emergency Solutions Grant funds:
- YMCA of Northeast Indiana, $50,000
- Vincent Village, $34,511
- Housing Opportunity Program, $41,209
- Catholic Charities, $15,000
- St. Joseph Missions, $20,000