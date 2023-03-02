The Fort Wayne City Council approved this week three resolutions for altered tax abatements that will allow developers of low-income housing to pay less in taxes over 10 years.
Andrea Robinson, economic development administrator, said the three projects previously received traditional tax phase-ins, through which a business receives a 100% tax break the first year, 90% the next year and 10 percentage points less each year for a decade.
City Council members approved a new form of tax abatements that target affordable housing projects in November. Traditional tax abatements target areas that need economic development.
The new tax breaks will be at 100% for the first five years before dropping to 50% the sixth year and continuing in traditional 10 percentage point decreases annually, she said.
The change will make it easier for the developers to get Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Rental Housing Tax Credits from the state.
New tax abatement agreements were approved for two northeast Fort Wayne projects by LP/Keller Development Inc. and Isabelle Gardens.
The developers will build a complex of 26 residential apartments at 1627 Laverne Ave. with an investment of $3.4 million. They will also construct a complex of 40 residential apartments at 3710 E. State Blvd. with an investment of $5.3 million.
Both investments will create two part-time jobs with an annual payroll of $30.888. The apartments will be available to people who earn 60% or less of the annual area median income.
Brightpoint will develop a 64-unit apartment complex at 2314 Dunkelberg Road with an investment of $9.1 million. The investment would also create two part-time jobs with an annual payroll of $83,000. The summary sheet for Brightpoint’s application did not state to whom the apartments would be available.
Each of the companies was asked through the application to state the effect the request failing could have. Each said the tax abatements being denied could potentially lead to loss of the investment, which is common on tax abatement applications.
City Council members also approved a traditional tax abatement that will phase in property taxes over eight years for Koch Air.
The company will build a 25,000-square-foot warehouse and invest $1.4 million. It will create one full-time job that will pay at least $40,000 and retain 11 positions.
The four tax abatement requests were passed with support from all members except Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Paul Ensley, R-1st. Arp and Ensley historically do not support tax phase-ins and have brought legislation to the council twice that would eliminate business personal property taxes altogether.
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.