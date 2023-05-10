Fort Wayne is adding individual neighborhoods’ goals to the city’s comprehensive plan, starting with the 18 neighborhoods of the Packard Area Planning Association.
Fort Wayne City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept Packard 2030, a 66-page strategy that includes residents’ aspirations for revitalization, retaining neighborhood character and improving public areas by 2030. Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, were absent.
Residents created the plan over three years. The strategy is now an amendment to the comprehensive plan, which the council approved in March.
“Packard 2030 is the first of what will be several new neighborhood plans adopted,” said Elizabeth Webb, community development spokeswoman.
Fort Wayne adopted neighborhood plans before All in Allen, which span from the 2004 West Central neighborhood plan to the 2021 Southeast Strategy Update. The prior Packard area plan in 2005 included only seven neighborhoods, but 11 others asked to become part of it.
The Packard area is bordered by Fairfield Avenue on the east between the 1700 block and the 5700 block, by St. Marys River on the west, the Northfolk Southern Railway tracks on the north and East Paulding Road to the south.
Packard 2030 is broad framework for future initiatives to guide neighborhood associations, city officials, investors, developers and nonprofits for more detailed planning, according to the plan.
The city already finished two of the plan’s goals, said Daniel Baisden, community development administrator. Workers completed the Fairfield Avenue streetscape between Locust and Walnut streets and the first phase of the Irishtown Plaza at Fairfield and Taylor Street.
The presentation included promoting Packard as the arts and culture hub of the city. Other goals include growing and maintaining parks, connecting neighborhoods through sidewalks and bicycle routes, supporting entrepreneurs and helping income-eligible residents with property upkeep.
The city also has started work on other projects in the Packard area, including pedestrian safety improvements at six intersections, sidewalk projects, street lighting, neighborhood identification and tree planting.
Neighborhood Planner Josh Campbell said Packard residents who interacted with the city’s team were concerned about the loss of tree canopy in the area. The goal is to plant 23 trees each year for the next 10 years.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she was concerned about how binding the plan would be, especially with the goals of historic preservation and renewable energy. She has seen homeowners unable to make improvements because they couldn’t afford to meet standards in a district.
“I’m not for locking people into something they cannot afford,” Tucker said.
Baisden said the plan is meant to be more of a road map than a list of restrictions.
City Council members were enthusiastic about adopting the plan.
“This is community-oriented government at its best,” said Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th. “Neighborhoods are the backbone of our city.”
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, commended the community development staff, who involved 1,500 residents, businesses and stakeholders in the plan.
The process started in February 2020, and staff adapted to COVID-19 restrictions to engage residents, including 800 people through a survey, according to the presentation.
“These documents will lead the growth of our neighborhoods for years,” Chambers said.
City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said the city has never had a comprehensive plan containing as many neighborhoods as Packard 2030.
With Packard 2030 adopted, the neighborhood planning and activation workgroup is focused on the Historic Northeast Neighborhood Group, which includes the Northside, Forest Park and North Anthony areas, Webb said. The work to make a strategic plan takes 18 to 24 months and is halfway finished with a goal of going to the City Council later this year or in early 2024.
Tucker said she encourages people to get involved in their neighborhood associations.
Paddock reassured those watching the meeting that all neighborhoods will go through the process.
“So those of you tuning in, your day is coming,” he said.
For more information about Packard 2030, go to www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/packard