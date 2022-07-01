Mayor Tom Henry’s administration has asked an independent agency to look into an anonymous letter that alleges corruption within the Public Works department, a spokesman confirmed late Friday.
Fort Wayne City Council members this week received a three-page letter from an anonymous source that claims to offer evidence that at least one city employee received free concrete work for an oversized three-car driveway, 100 feet of sidewalk, a new carriage walk and an expanded patio in the backyard of a north-side home.
The writer included three photos that show the work at the north-side home.
The Journal Gazette is choosing not to reveal the names of those accused or the location based solely on an anonymous letter.
The letter writer alleges the project would cost at least $15,000 and was done for free as compensation for helping the firm win a contract for city work. Two additional employees received free concrete work after becoming aware of the kickback scheme, the letter says.
To put in a driveway, a permit has to be obtained from the city because driveways connect to municipal streets and sidewalks. The Journal Gazette confirmed the employee named in the letter does not have any such permit at the north-side address, according to the city’s permit database.
“There’s no documentation that (the employee) paid for any of the concrete work – which is a clear violation of the city’s conflict of interest policy, which disallows an employee’s personal gain or the appearance of personal gain in dealing with a city contractor,” the letter said.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said Henry’s administration has received the letter, and officials are taking it “very seriously.” He said an independent agency has been asked to “see what may need to take place.”
City Council President Jason Arp said members received the letters at Tuesday’s council meeting. Arp said he then reported the letter to the city.
“Because of the nature of the allegations, it’s important that it be investigated,” Arp said. “My hope would be that the person who is being accused would be exonerated. You don’t like to think that people would do this sort of thing.”