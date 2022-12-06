The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is asking residents to call to request bulk item removal as the city solidifies its plans to handle large garbage collection.
Fort Wayne City Council approved in October the Solid Waste Department’s plan for bulk trash collection. Matt Gratz, solid waste manager, said in a statement Tuesday that bulk trash piling up because residents haven’t reported it hasn’t been a big issue.
“We have been sweeping through all the routes monthly and have been collecting what has been set out,” Gratz said. “Some of that bulk garbage hasn’t been called in, but it hasn’t been a major issue.”
Residents are asked to call the Solid Waste Department at least two business days prior to their regular garbage collection day. To report bulk trash, people can call 311 or go online to https://cityoffortwayne.custhelp.com/app/Fortwayne/home.
The city will accept items like furniture, mattresses and box springs that are wrapped in plastic and non-freon appliances.
The Solid Waste Department gave in a news release some examples of items that won’t be collected: tires, batteries, concrete, remodeling debris and appliances that contain freon, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, water coolers and dehumidifiers.
Bulk items should be placed at least three feet from garbage carts if possible so the garbage truck arms can collect trash without getting caught on large items.
Bulk trash information in Spanish and Burmese is available at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bulk-items.