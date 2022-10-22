Mayor Tom Henry has answered more than a dozen questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council members about his arrest two weeks ago for driving while intoxicated.
The letter obtained Friday addresses issues including Henry’s future use of a city-owned vehicle, the city’s employee policies and Henry’s incident history with city-owned vehicles.
Henry was driving a city-owned vehicle on Oct. 8 when he crossed the road’s centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Henry pleaded guilty and is expected to be sentenced at a Nov. 7 hearing.
Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% – almost twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%, according to court documents. Henry told police that he had too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser at the Civic Theater.
City Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, who is the council’s president, submitted a list of more than a dozen questions to City Attorney Malak Heiny that he compiled from members’ requests. Members asked questions such as whether Henry was going to continue driving city vehicles and whether any Fort Wayne employees would be diverted from their regular duties to transport the mayor.
The letter asked for a response by Wednesday, and The Journal Gazette obtained a copy Friday of the formal letter that was dated Wednesday. Some of the questions were answered previously, however, in a statement released by Henry’s office on Monday.
Henry said he didn’t want to wait to answer some questions through a formal reply. Henry is paying for all damages to the city car and the other driver’s vehicle, and he’s arranging his own transportation when it doesn’t make sense to carpool with employees traveling to the same destinations.
Henry’s driver’s license is suspended for 90 days, but he will drive a city-owned vehicle again once his license is reinstated, which is the same policy for all city of Fort Wayne employees, Friday’s letter says.
“We have had and continue to have other employees in similar circumstances,” Heiny said in the most recent letter. “As the executive of the city, the mayor will continue to operate a city-owned vehicle once his license is reinstated.”
Henry and city officials have followed appropriate procedures for handling the situation, the letter said.
Council members had asked about any past instances in which Henry has been suspected of drinking and driving, as well as his vehicle collision history.
“The mayor has never been stopped by police for the suspicion of driving under the influence; nor has he been charged with operating while under the influence prior to this incident,” the letter said.
Henry has been in three previous crashes in city-owned vehicles, Heiny said in the letter. In May, Henry was in a single-car crash near Goshen Avenue. He has also been involved in a 2014 crash on Goshen and a collision on East State Boulevard in 2009. It wasn’t clear whether Henry was driving in each of those instances or the circumstances involved in each crash.
Along with the letter, Heiny submitted several records, including documentation showing Henry’s annual Internal Revenue Service filings for personal taxes he’s charged for using a city vehicle and maintenance reports for vehicles Henry’s uses.
In closing, Heiny said the city ethics policy hasn’t been violated, based on the documentation her office reviewed.
The Journal Gazette has asked for similar documents and information through a Freedom of Information Act public records request, which was denied by the city attorney.
Henry, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that he plans to run for his fifth term in 2023. City Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Arp have announced they are vying for the Republican nomination for the mayoral race.
Henry’s wife, Cindy, announced in a column in The Journal Gazette last week that she was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She also commended the work her husband has done and wrote that while he has “vacillated about continuing to run,” she supports him continuing the campaign.
City Council members next meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.