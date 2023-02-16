The potential new Allen County Jail can go on the old International Harvester site, 3003 Meyer Road, the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals ruled tonight.
Board members voted 3 to 1 in favor of allowing it on land zoned industrial and near the Sunnymede neighborhood. Board member Lakisha Woods voted against it, and board member Rachel Tobin-Smith was not present.
The vote was followed by outcries and yells of disbelief from the crowd of about 50 people attending the meeting. More than 20 of them spoke addressed the board before the vote, including residents of Sunnymede and other neighboring housing additions and activists who spoke against the idea of a new jail.
Arguments the neighboring residents made were that the 490,000-square-foot jail would lower property values, that noise from the jail would start with its construction in 2024 and that the jail would make their neighborhood unsafe.
Activists said building a 1,600-bed jail – which is more than twice the 732 maximum of the current jail – would trend toward filling it. They spoke about overhauling the current downtown jail instead of building a new one and argued for more programs to deal with addictions, mental health issues and other reasons people might land in jail.
Attorney Michael Hoffman, who presented the issue to the BZA on behalf of the Allen County Commissioners, said the current jail hasn’t slowed growth in downtown Fort Wayne, where it’s been located for decades.
After consideration of multiple sites, county officials decided the Meyer Road site was the most efficient use of resources and the most applicable site, Hoffman said.