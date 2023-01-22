TOLEDO – For the last six years, Leigh Miller hasn’t worried about buying fresh food or having to pay $1 for a single banana at a gas station convenience store, despite her neighborhood once being known as a food desert.
The place where she now gets groceries, Market on the Green in Toledo, is the model for the proposed Pontiac Street Market on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. The Ohio market was built in a place where grocery stores no longer existed; healthy meat and fresh produce weren’t available in a few miles’ radius.
Prices at the Market on Green are compatible with – or cheaper than – other, more distant grocery stores in the Toledo area.
“Absolutely, it was needed,” Miller said. “Especially in these neighborhoods, these stores are spaced out.”
The USDA defines food deserts as areas where residents without vehicles are more than a half-mile from the nearest supermarket or at least 33% of the population lives more than 20 miles from a supermarket. Public-private partnerships such as Market on the Green and Pontiac Street Market bring fresh and healthier foods into such neighborhoods.
Miller likes the prices, the convenience and Market on the Green’s commitment to carrying products by local businesses.
At 6,500 square feet, the store is larger and carries more grocery items than a convenience store, but it’s smaller than many modern supermarkets. Market on the Green is more reminiscent of the corner stores that existed in the early 20th century.
The market includes a diverse produce selection with more then five types of apples and three kinds of onions. Sections of the store stock locally baked goods, locally butchered meats, locally made beauty products and national, brand name products. Market on the Green also carries ethnic foods, Amish-made foods and a local restaurant’s hot dogs, chili sauce and pickle relish.
“It’s just good to have a neighborhood grocery store in your neighborhood,” Miller said.
Fort Wayne’s City Council members are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to create a partnership between the city and Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates to create a similar market at 918 E. Pontiac St., the former site of nonprofit Vincent Village. The council planned to vote on the proposal Dec. 20, but Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, asked that the matter be tabled so he could visit Market on the Green.
Hines has traveled there twice, including Jan. 13 with Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd. Hines said the local proposal has broad support on the council.
“I’m pretty sure the majority of us will be voting for it,” Hines said.
Didier said he was ready to vote for the partnership in December and was impressed when he visited the Toledo market. He knows stores, gaining experience from his family’s days owning Didier Meats and his 32 years spent working for U.S. Foods.
“It was an amazing amount of items for the size,” Didier said of the market. “The prices were all competitive. The selection was good.”
The idea for Pontiac Street Market came out of Fort Wayne Community Development’s comprehensive study for the Southeast Strategy Update, said Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne’s director of community development. The council approved the original southeast plan in January 2021.
Southeast residents told city officials that a big concern was food insecurity and the lack of a grocery store. Townsend said her department’s mission is to “take on risks where risks exist.”
The financial commitment
Grocery stores operate on a slim profit margin – about 4%, Townsend said.
City officials looked across the country for a model that could work in Fort Wayne. Then Brightpoint, a poverty relief nonprofit, connected city officials with Market on the Green.
The Toledo store and proposed Pontiac Street Market share more characteristics than some siblings do. They’re both collaborations with major medical providers in their area – Promedica in Toledo and Parkview in Fort Wayne.
For Market on the Green, the nearest supermarket was more than 8 miles away, said Adrienne Bradley, Promedica’s director of community impact and social investments. In Fort Wayne, the closest store is a Kroger 2 miles away for most southeast residents, said Elizabeth Webb, a city public information officer.
Didier said it wasn’t just grocery stores but businesses in general that began to disappear from southeast Fort Wayne after International Harvester closed operations in 1983. His own family had meat markets in that area, but the original and last of Didier Meats – located on East Pettit Avenue since 1964 – closed in 2000. Other grocery stores in Fort Wayne’s southeast also closed.
Like Market on the Green, the Pontiac Street Market would use an existing, empty building. Townsend said builders will put an addition onto the existing building, however, making the proposed store more than 6,500 square feet.
Joel Mazur, Toledo’s former brownfield development officer, said his city’s primary focus was cleaning up the area and providing more greenspace by removing two other buildings on the block. Although getting a grocery store in the area was one goal after renovations, “it wasn’t at the forefront until the primary project was a success,” he said.
Market on the Green did very well from the beginning, Bradley said. However, this is the first year Promedica expects the store to break even.
“A grocery store isn’t lucrative,” Bradley said. “There’s a reason there’s none in a food desert.”
Stephanie Hamilton, a store supervisor, said the store’s biggest challenge has been with supply chains. Some departments, including meat, have been sparsely filled at times.
Bradley added, “COVID was tough as well.” Despite having access to an online ordering program during the pandemic, most people preferred to come into the store, she said.
Hamilton said she sees the same customers coming in, sometimes twice a day.
Wilhelm Voet has been coming to the store about once a week, on his way home, since Market on the Green opened. “I live close by, so it’s convenient for me,” he said.
Voet likes the local beer and wine selections the store has carried for the last three years and misses the organics the store used to have. He’d like to see more of a selection, but it’s healthier than the convenience stores, he said.
Sonny Drayton said he’s shopped at Market on the Green for about a year, and he thinks it’s definitely needed.
“Kroger and Walmart are too far away,” he said. “All they’ve got is liquor stores all over,” he added, pointing to those around the area and one where people he doesn’t trust hang out behind the building.
Arianne Patterson has been shopping at Market on the Green for about a month, lured in by the fresh food that inspires her to cook for her family.
The store changes what it carries based on community input. Organic foods were dropped because they cost too much for local residents, who are low income. Local beers and wine were added to the selection after two years. The market also carries a lot of local products and offers classes in cooking, finances and other life skills on its second floor.
If the Fort Wayne City Council approves a partnership with Parkview, that will include a five-year commitment from both to keep Pontiac Street Market going.
The city would be responsible for operating shortfalls in the first, second and third years, Townsend said. Any deficits in the fourth and fifth years would be split between Parkview and the city.
Other opportunities
Townsend said collecting community input on goods and services for Pontiac Street Market will be one of the highest priorities. City officials hope to eventually offer classes and a community gathering center on its second floor, too, but planning for that hasn’t begun.
Hines said he wants classes in Fort Wayne that are similar to those he learned about in Toledo, especially cooking classes.
“I think that’s as important as having a grocery store in a food desert,” he said.
Townsend said the city has found a tentative backer to cover any deficit. She said previously that the store needs to capture, conservatively, 2.5% of the area shoppers to cover operations. She noted that Pontiac Street Market will be in a more residential area than Market on the Green, which is next to a business area.
Because Pontiac Street Market is also in a more residential area than Market of the Green, it will have more households to serve, she said. The Fort Wayne market will have 25,000 households in its service area and 10,000 in a five- to six-block radius.
Construction work could begin in February because bids are ready, Townsend said. The store could open in the fall, and a guaranteed maximum cost has been sat at $3.4 million.
If approved, Fort Wayne and Parkview will split the costs, with the city using $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and $700,000 in local income tax money. The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission pledged another $700,000. Parkview would have to repay the local income tax money and redevelopment commission money over five years.
Parkview officials said in a statement that it previously invested in improving food access and nutrition education through the Parkview Community Greenhouse and Learning Kitchen.
“Supporting the city on this new endeavor would be a natural extension of those efforts,” the statement said.