Fort Wayne can move forward with investing more than $5 million of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding in two projects after the City Council’s approval Tuesday.
Fort Wayne officials have discussed many uses for the $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received last year. The federal dollars can be used to provide hazard pay for eligible workers, to replace revenue affected by the pandemic, to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and to make needed investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Megan Butler, city grant administrator, asked City Council members to approve two projects – $3.5 million for cybersecurity and $2.25 million for new breathing apparatuses for the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The projects achieve the goals of fixing issues identified during the pandemic and making the community more resilient, Butler said.
James Haley, chief information technology officer, said many city employees worked from home during the height of the pandemic, which drew attention to the city’s cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The project will increase resilience of the city’s cyberinfrastructure and improve the data center.
The COVID-19 pandemic also drew attention to the need for new self-contained breathing apparatuses for first responders, Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey said.
“In the early days, there was a concern that we may not have enough disposable (personal protective equipment) across the country, and our backup plan was to utilize our (self-contained breathing apparatuses) if we had to,” Lahey said. “That would potentially increase that amount of cross contamination.”
The department currently has units that share regulators, which allows cross contamination. The new breathing apparatuses will have individual regulators.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked Butler about American Rescue Plan Act uses that help areas of the city that have historically not seen as much investment as other communities, such as the southeast quadrant.
“It was just that these two projects, they were the first ones that were ready to go. They are a little more straightforward and simple than some of the other projects,” Butler said. “It does not mean we are not working on the other ones.”
Fort Wayne City Council members approved in June a subgrant program that designates $1.5 million for small businesses; $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health-care agencies; $1.35 million for public health organization support; and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
Butler said the city has received more than 100 applications for funding through the subgrant program. A committee is expected to submit recommendations for grant awards in October.
The cybersecurity and breathing apparatus projects were approved unanimously. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, was absent.
City Council members generally don’t meet on the fifth Tuesday of the month, and the Sept. 6 meeting is canceled because of it follows Labor Day. The next City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13.