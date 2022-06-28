The city can officially move forward with a grant program using about $5 million of federal pandemic relief funding for four grant programs after receiving Fort Wayne City Council approval Tuesday.
Tim Berry of Crowe LLC, a city consultant, and Megan Butler, grant administrator, pitched the programs that will use $5.35 million of its $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds on grants for local organizations. The plan will designate $1.5 million for small businesses, $1.5 million for non-profit (non-healthcare) agencies, $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said her main concern is how all of the organizations in Fort Wayne will learn about the programs with the city’s goal for opening applications in the next 30 days.
“We have a lot of small nonprofits who have been waiting, you know, a long period of time to take advantage of the opportunity to apply for these funds,” Chambers said.
The city will hold informational sessions in July after the city rolls out the program. Butler said she will also reach out to every organization that has requested information from the city regarding possible funding opportunities through the American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The city is aiming to open the programs for applications in July and to leave the portal open for about a month. Berry said organizations can also set up individual meetings with city officials for more information or help with the application process.
But Butler said she is open to suggestions for increasing awareness from Chambers or other members.
“Oh yeah, I can give you some great ideas of how to get information out,” Chambers said. “No problem.”
Crowe LLC professionals will first look through the applications to ensure they are compliant before passing them along to the American Rescue Plan Act committee, which consists of city employees and community members.
The committee will ideally submit recommendations for grant awards in October, Butler said.
City Council members approved the program with a 6-1 vote with Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, abstaining. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent.
Jehl said he will only support releasing American Rescue Plan Act funds once the city has secured core services, such as the Solid Waste Fund and emergency medical services, and a plan for inflation.
“I abstained because it is backwards to give away money before addressing these core services with equal attention,” Jehl said.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, opposed the program because he doesn’t think the federal funding should be used to award specific organizations. He suggested that non-profit organizations and small businesses look for private funding sources.
“I think that really, we should be prioritizing ARPA funds to offset the cost of inflation, to help with our infrastructure problems, to help offset the pending rate increases on our garbage contract,” Ensley said. “Things that are going to benefit everybody.”
The next City Council meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. July 12.