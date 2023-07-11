Fort Wayne city employees are expected to see changes after City Council approved Tuesday the repeal of the prohibition on collective bargaining for non-safety workers and a new pay scale that will give some raises.
The bill that repealed a 2014 ordinance, which eliminated collective bargaining for employees outside the police or fire departments, passed 6-2 with opposition from Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Tom Freistroffer, R-at large. Two new pay ordinances, which align city wages with the pay rates of similar public and private employers, were passed unanimously.
Union leader Lloyd Osborne said the bill will allow employees to start having conversations about collective bargaining. However, it doesn’t set up a collective bargaining system they can begin using now.
Osborne told council members that city workers have no voice in their workplaces. Their only recourse for problems or degrading work conditions is to go to the city’s administration, which could get them fired, said Osborne, who is president of the AFL-CIO’s Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation and business representative for engineers’ Local 399.
In June 2014, City Council passed an ordinance that eliminated municipal workers’ ability to engage in collective bargaining. Osborne said the ordinance didn’t allow the city administration to talk with workers collectively about problems and work conditions.
“We’re not asking for collective bargaining,” Osborne said. “We’re asking for a starting point where we can have a conversation.”
Although city workers could still belong to a union, it stopped taking their money nine years ago because leaders felt they couldn’t do anything because of the 2014 ordinance, he said. Osborne compared the dangers workers who fill potholes face to the risk of being a police officer or firefighter.
Didier said he wanted to find a better method of communicating grievances than collective bargaining. Osborne said in the nine years since the collective bargaining ban, none of the council members have introduced legislation to help workers.
Freistroffer said he talked with department heads, and the problem is communication.
City Attorney Malak Heiny said employees have the right to legal representation at work hearings.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said many city employees can’t afford an attorney, and the salary ordinance increased their pay for everyday living – not to afford lawyers.
Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, asked to give his vote last during the roll call and said he was trying to collect his thoughts. Collective bargaining and unions are hot-button topics politically, but the employees have real problems, he said.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he was conflicted but felt the employees should have a right to discuss problems with the administration.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
The new pay scale approved Tuesday will go into effect with the first August paychecks.
Garry Morr, city controller, said the new scale would cost the city about $1.2 million this year. The city can afford it without needing a budget increase this year or next, Morr said.
City employees previously fell under six different pay structures, and representatives of financial firm Baker Tilley of Indianapolis worked for more than a year to put that into one structure for all city workers. They also talked with departments and employees about concerns to develop the plan.
Tucker said she had concerns about employees at the lower end of the pay scale seeing only a 1% increase but those at the top seeing about 15%.
Jada Kent, director and practice leader at Baker Tilly, said they talked with supervisors and the concern was paying employees enough to stop the annual loss of about 12% of workers.
Morr said employees will receive a 0.5% increase for each year of service, which means a 10-year employee will see a 5% raise.