The developer of Village Premier in southeast Fort Wayne will be able to use the increase in tax revenue generated by the project to pay back bonds after getting City Council's support.
Home Investments of Indianapolis plans to put a multi-use development on the McKinnie Avenue property that used to be McMillen Park Apartments which were demolished about 11 years ago. The $42 million first phase will include 208 affordable apartments, sites for nine homes to be built and a central plaza.
The second and third phases will bring a daycare, healthcare clinic, commercial space and senior housing. About $55 million is expected to be invested in the project.
City Council pledged the tax increment financing to repay bonds for a failed project Posterity Heights more than five years ago and considered a similar arrangement Tuesday for Village Premier. City officials have looked for ways to bring a mixed-use development to the land it acquired in 2020.
Jonathan Leist, redevelopment deputy director, said the tax increment financing arrangement set for Posterity Heights would be altered to limit the bond repayment source to tax revenue generated by the Village Premier site instead of the entire Tillman-Anthony district.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved the economic development agreement last month. The members also approved the creation of $3.3 million in economic development bonds.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she sees the need for affordable housing firsthand as the executive director of Vincent Village, a homeless shelter.
“We are in such a dire need in our city to provide spaces for people to be able to afford to pay their own rent on their own and to have a place to go,” Tucker said.
The apartments are expected to cost $550 to $900 a month, said Matt Gadus, chief investment officer for Home Investments. Leist said Fort Wayne’s affordable housing is currently 98.8% occupied.
“This level of occupancy can often lead to situations of housing displacement and/or rapid rent increases for tenants,” Leist said.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she was excited to see a project that meets the needs of working parents who need affordable daycare services.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the development is also financially unique and called it a positive example of a public-private partnership. The developers aren’t asking for property taxes from the General Fund or income taxes.
“In fact, you’re speeding up the recovery of the income tax of the previous project, and the only local funding beyond that is coming from TIF that already exists,” Jehl said.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, challenged Gadus on the $42 million cost of the affordable apartments. Affordable apartments cost the same to build as market-rate units, Gadus said, and construction costs have increased substantially in the last year.
Home Investments' affordable multi-family developments in Indianapolis and Evansville recently encountered similar construction costs. Gadus said the developers are excited to make a multi-generational change in southeast Fort Wayne.
“It’s rare that you get 20-plus acres in city limits that you can transform,” Gadus said.
Leist said the city expects to hear later this week if the project will receive $5 million from the state's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative for Village Premier.
City Council members approved the resolutions with opposition from Arp, who has said he doesn't think residential developments should receive public funding assistance.
Councilman Paul Ensley abstained. Councilman Glynn Hines was absent.