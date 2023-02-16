After a three-year trial run, Fort Wayne’s ordinance for disorderly houses is one step closer to becoming permanent.
On Tuesday, City Council members approved extending the ordinance beyond its original sunset clause, which was set to end it after three years. Members voted 8-1 with Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, in opposition.
Now the ordinance needs Mayor Tom Henry’s signature.
Fort Wayne Police Capt. Kevin Hunter, who leads the vice and narcotics unit, spoke to the council in favor of making the ordinance permanent.
“It’s a good tool for the Fort Wayne Police Department to target houses whose owners are creating a problem in the neighborhood,” Hunter said.
Since the council passed it in February 2020, the ordinance has been used against only two homeowners, he said. It covers problems such as gambling, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, prostitution, discharge of firearms, unreasonable noise, maintaining a common nuisance, racketeering, drug and gang activity and violations of state alcoholic beverage laws.
Owners are notified that the building has been labeled as a disorderly house and that the owner must stop the public nuisance. If the public nuisance continues, the city can issue fines of between $250 and $2,500 in court against the owner and/or occupants for each day that the unlawful problems continue.
The ordinance doesn’t affect rental properties, which are addressed under existing laws for common nuisance, Hunter said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the council originally passed the ordinance with a sunset clause because of concerns for civil liberties. Council members wanted to make sure it wasn’t used in certain situations, such as domestic violence.
Jehl asked about what safeguards are in place to prevent infringement on civil liberties. Hunter said the ordinance is used only by officers in the vice and narcotics department – not regular patrol officers.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he has concerns about what requirements are in place that stop officers from entering a home. Hunter said the two times police have cited an owner under the law followed raids for illegal drugs. Detectives must investigate and obtain search warrants before raiding a house.
A $500 fine was levied in only one of the two instances, Hunter said. That homeowner didn’t evict someone who was dealing drugs from the house.
The city recently sent a letter to the other homeowner, he said. That could result in a citation and possibly more raids and arrests if the drug dealing continues. The house was condemned by Neighborhood Code, so no one is supposed to live there, he added.
If the police department needs to follow up after a fine, it will mean another ticket and fine, Hunter said.
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.