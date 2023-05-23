Despite pushback from Fort Wayne’s police chief, City Council members approved Tuesday a reorganization of the Police Merit Commission.
Chief Steve Reed asked the council members not to make the change Tuesday because it would disrupt the commission’s promotion process.
He said he also wanted the commission members to have input on the reorganization.
Before council members passed the ordinance 6-3, they amended it so the change won’t take effect until Jan. 1.
The five-member police commission has two members appointed by the mayor’s office and two members elected by the police department. The fifth member has been appointed by the other commission members.
The fifth member will now be appointed by the City Council.
The City Council has recently worked on changing ordinances for boards and commissions to have at least one appointment. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the changes are to increase transparency and create checks and balances between the executive branch – the mayor’s office – and the legislative branch – the City Council.
Council members Geoff Paddock, D-5th; Sharon Tucker, D-6th; and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, voted against the measure.
Reed said after the vote that his main concern was wanting to talk with the commission members about a new member.
Council members who voted against the measure credited Reed’s input.
Paddock said he got the sense that it wasn’t the right move.
Chambers said she understood why the chief wanted the commission’s feedback.
“The main concern is we did not have any feedback from the current (commission), which I think is crucial,” she said.
Tucker said she felt the ordinance was unnecessary.
“It came down to, ‘Is there a need for change?’ ” Tucker said. “It was working the way it was working.”
The council also passed an ordinance to reorganize the Safe Housing & Building Oversight Committee, 7-1, with Tucker abstaining.
The board will now have five members appointed by the mayor’s office and four by City Council. The board previously had six mayoral appointees and three appointed by City Council.
Stephanie Crandall, director of intergovernmental affairs, spoke against reorganizing the committee, telling the council members that it goes against the separation of the legislative and executive branches.
Paddock said he opposed the change after listening to Crandall and talking with a board member. He felt change was unnecessary, he added.
Tucker said she felt the committee is working, similarly to the police commission. She abstained because she works with people facing homelessness in her job at Vincent Village and wanted to remain neutral, she added.
The council held action on an ordinance for a reorganization of the board of directors for the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. Jehl asked to hold the ordinance until July 25. City Council previously held it April 25.
The ordinance would give City Council one of the mayor’s board appointments.
Jehl said the ambulance authority is in a precarious position and changing the board would cause problems. The city recently pledged up to $3 million in financial assistance to the authority after it took over its own operations for the first time.
Jehl has said he wants to know how the county commissioners will be part of a solution, he said.