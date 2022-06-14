The Fort Wayne City Council approved rezonings to make way for a 202-acre mixed-use development on North Clinton Street near Interstate 469 after members were split on opinions a week earlier.
James Khan, a Fort Wayne restaurateur, proposed the development for the east side of the 9000 to 9100 blocks of North Clinton Street and on the south side of Brooks Road. Khan plans to develop seven commercial buildings, 15 apartment buildings with a clubhouse, and four groups of row houses.
The primary development plans for Arneo Place and Arneo Commercial Center were approved unanimously by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
The City Council has the final say on rezoning requests, but the commission recommended approval for the Arneo developments. The developments required the rezoning of 138 acres to planned residential for Arneo Place and 64 acres to neighborhood center for the commercial center.
Preliminary votes in City Council committee meetings typically don’t change before final decisions are made. The Arneo developments would not have been approved with last week’s vote of 3-2-1 with support from Councilmen Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, Jason Arp, R-4th, and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Councilmen Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, were absent. Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th, opposed the developments while Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, abstained.
Dr. John Crawford, a former City Council member, has opposed the development, citing safety concerns. North Clinton is already overwhelmed with the traffic it sees daily, and the neighboring hunting grounds could endanger the safety of residents, he said.
Khan said the Arneo projects will be developed over the next several years, which means traffic concerns likely will have been alleviated through the North Clinton widening project by the time residents move in. The homes that neighbor the hunting grounds will have at least 200 feet of wooded area for separation, he said.
Ensley said it’s rare that he changes his preliminary vote, but he felt that he should support the development after his concerns about traffic were addressed.
Jehl said he and other council members were assured by the Community Development Division and Public Works Division that the multi-phase project to fix North Clinton’s traffic safety is moving as quickly as it can. The segment of North Clinton between Wallen and Brooks roads will be where crews start the street improvement project, 80% of which is being funded by the federal government.
Jehl said he ultimately decided to support the requests after he saw a letter of support from the North Pointe Woods association, which is the only neighborhood that will be next to the Arneo developments.
The council voted 8-1 to approve the developments with Paddock as the sole opposition. Paddock said he agreed with many of the comments made by other members, but he couldn’t support the developments with a good conscience.
Paddock said he has been out to the property multiple times, and he still is not comfortable with the traffic concerns or safety issues with the development neighboring what he called “intense hunting ground.”
“I have to vote no on this because I cannot get that portion out of my mind that we just could not work out that detail – and a very important detail – for me to have a comfort level when we have families and children living and perhaps people shopping without a further dealing with this,” Paddock said.
Khan said he will continue working with Crawford and others to make the Village of Arneo the best it can be.
“I have a strong desire to continue to work with everyone in that vicinity – especially Dr. Crawford – to try to make it the best development possible,” he said.