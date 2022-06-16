Two companies plan to create dozens of new local jobs after the Fort Wayne City Council approved 10 years of tax breaks Tuesday.
Do Good Foods Fort Wayne LLC plans to buy the 8645 Aviation Drive building and equipment to process leftover food from supermarkets into animal feed. The $96 million project is expected to create 100 new jobs with an average salary of $60,320.
Premier Truck Rental LLC wants to expand its current facility at 9138 Bluffton Road by 24,000 square feet as part of a $5.6 million investment. The local company will create 70 jobs with an average salary of $60,806 and retain 100 jobs with an average salary of $75,514.
Both companies requested tax abatements, which will phase in taxes they pay on their investments over the next 10 years.
Before approval, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked the companies how they will fill the new positions.
“One of the challenges that we are seeing locally here is that our employment pool has been hard to help businesses succeed with employees,” she said.
Andy D’Amico of Do Good Foods said the company will recruit employees locally. The business will also train employees for the work they are assigned.
Adriene Horn of Premier Truck said they work with a few local recruiters to find employees, but the company’s wages and benefits package has been enough to attract some high-level employees to move to Fort Wayne for the job. Premier Truck employee packages include access to a full gym, access to a personal trainer and yoga classes.
Premier Truck hires drivers with and without commercial driver’s licenses.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked city economic development officials to explain the difference between the tax abatement and Do Good Food’s upcoming request for financing through a bond.
“This is a very standard application, but if you could kind of give the public an idea of what else is transpiring,” Jehl said.
Carmen Young, economic development specialist, said the only request Tuesday for Do Good Foods was for the tax abatement. The Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission will soon consider a $142 million bond application for Do Good Foods using a pass-through financing mechanism, Young said.
By approving the bond application, the commission would endorse the project, which will allow Do Good Foods to get a lower interest rate when it gets a $142 million loan from a private entity.
Do Good Foods will save on taxes with the abatement, but the city will not directly give Do Good Foods money as part of either process.
The abatements for Do Good Foods and Premier Truck were approved with 7-2 votes. Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Jason Arp, R-4th, historically oppose most tax abatements, and they have brought legislation to the council twice that would eliminate business personal property taxes altogether.