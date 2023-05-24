City Council members voted against a rezoning for a 32-unit apartment complex on the east side, despite the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s recommendation for the request’s approval.
Fort Wayne City Council members voted 6-3 Tuesday against the rezoning of 1.84 acres at Reed Road and Lake Avenue that would allow an apartment complex. Councilmen Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Tom Didier, R-3rd; and Jason Arp, R-4th, voted in favor of the rezoning.
Council members on both sides of the vote said they had mixed feelings about the proposed two-building complex of one-bedroom apartments. Reed Road Apartments would have been surrounded by single-family homes in an area with heavy traffic. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said the new development and the area don’t go together.
Tucker said the city, which needs more housing, is trying to encourage development. However, if council members continually vote against apartment complexes, it will send a message that development is unwelcome, she added.
On May 9, council members voted against another rezoning that would allow multiple-family housing instead of single homes in the 5500 block of South Bend Drive near Canterbury School. Hummingbird Canterbury LLC originally proposed a 20-unit development but changed the plan to include only 10 townhomes.
Hummingbird Caterbury and Reed Road Apartments both reduced the number of units originally planned before rezoning requests were denied.
The Reed Road proposal had 40 units when developer Skyler Vendrely of Huntertown first brought it to the plan commission April 10. He reduced it to 32 units, removed some parking spaces and added more green areas after several neighborhood residents spoke in opposition to the plan.
Vendrely said the apartments would have run about $1,000 a month.
The plan commission voted 7-2 on April 17 for sending a “do pass” recommendation to City Council.
Tucker said she was conflicted about the Reed Road apartments because of her work as a director with the nonprofit Vincent Village, which helps people find housing.
She knows how hard it is to find places to live in Fort Wayne, especially affordable places, but she also heard the concerns of area residents, she said.
Residents opposed the development because it doesn’t fit the neighborhood with many one-story houses and it would increase traffic in an area where children walk along the streets because of few existing sidewalks.
Michelle Wood, senior planner for the Department of Planning Services, said the city’s comprehensive plan encourages mixed residential uses, and the complex would fit that description.
Council members shared concerns about traffic in an area that is already congested from morning commutes and Concordia Lutheran School.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he doesn’t see a way to widen the intersection of Reed and Lake to alleviate traffic with dedicated left turn lanes.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, and Tucker said they’ve heard from developers who want an idea of what kind of developments the city is looking for. Tucker said one developer was concerned because of recent rezoning rejections for proposed complexes.
Jehl suggested creating a task force that includes apartment advocates to define the level of density the city wants in apartment projects, which would avoid problems with rezoning areas for specific projects.