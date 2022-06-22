Fort Wayne City Utilities plans to invest about $24 million to add a large solar array to a pond and creating a microgrid to supply three of its facilities with emergency backup power.
The microgrid energy project is also a way to reduce rising power costs, said Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering. The City Utilities facilities will still rely on Indiana Michigan Power, but the project will supply solar energy to work alongside electricity.
The Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant, where drinking water is processed north of downtown on Spy Run Avenue, has backup generators. That’s not the case for the Water Pollution Control Plant off of North Anthony Avenue near the Maumee River nor the Wet Weather Pumping Station located behind Lakeside Middle School.
A microgrid will allow all three facilities to use backup power during emergencies.
“Our water utility and wastewater utility don’t work without power running every second,” Wirtz said. “When they can’t provide it, then we think it’s our responsibility to have backups in place.”
The $23.7 million project includes the $10 million solar panels, generators, electrical upgrades for the microgrid and the maintenance needed to make the system last 40 years.
The floating solar panels will be placed on a pond at the Wet Weather Pumping Station. The solar array works more efficiently in water because the pond reduces heat on the panels. The panels can also be placed closer together on water than on land.
The solar panels will generate energy during the day, and City Utilities is purchasing a semi container full of batteries to store about a fifth of the power the panels generate during the day for emergency use.
Wirtz said the project will start saving City Utilities money on energy immediately.
“We’ve got to spend some more on capital, but we’re saving about $100,000 a year,” Wirtz said. “That’s at today’s electrical prices.”
The cost of power increases about 5% a year, Wirtz said.
Wirtz shared a projection of the energy costs City Utilities will be able to avoid because of the project. The projection used an annual energy price increase of 3% and showed more than $8 million in energy costs that will be avoided in the first 20 years.
The cost avoidance increases once the project is paid off after the first 20 years, Wirtz said. City Utilities will likely be able to avoid $60 million over the next 40 years because of the project, the projection shows.
City Utilities will finance the project, but City Council members weren’t asked to approve additional financing because the project will fall within the bonds and rates that have already been approved.
The project will also give City Utilities more experience with solar power, which could be expanded when it makes sense financially, Wirtz said.
Fort Wayne City Council members gave preliminary approval to the project Tuesday with a unanimous vote. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, was absent.
Preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made. Council members are expected to take a final vote Tuesday.