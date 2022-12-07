Fort Wayne City Council took a critical look at the next comprehensive plan for Allen County before giving it initial approval.
Brandon Nolin of Houseal Lavinge Associates has worked with local planners for about three years to form the All in Allen comprehensive plan that is designed to direct the county’s development over the next 10 to 20 years.
Nolin and the planners have received recommendations from the city and county plan commissions, and they received initial approval Tuesday of the plan’s adoption from City Council. The council will take a final vote on its adoption Tuesday.
The Allen County commissioners will be asked to adopt the same plan on Friday.
Nolin said the presentation was a wide sky-level view of a complicated plan that was created with community input. The main findings are that Allen County residents want walkable neighborhoods, public transportation, reinvestment in existing neighborhoods, attainable housing, talent attraction, preservation of rural and agricultural areas, public safety coordination and fiscally responsible infrastructure extensions.
About two-thirds of households in Allen County don’t have children living there, which is a big change from the past where single-family houses were in high demand, Nolin said. Much of the housing being developed is single-family homes.
A lot of the county’s development recently has been in areas that aren’t closer to complete neighborhoods, even though that’s what residents say they want, Nolin said.
“We're creating this imbalance between neighborhood infrastructure and where housing is going,” Nolin said.
The primary investment areas the plan identifies are near downtown and southeast Fort Wayne. The plan also encourages compatible new construction and development in those areas.
The plan then suggests the county focuses on adding carefully planned, monitored and compatible outward growth in targeted growth areas, which are primarily along the northern edge of Fort Wayne.
The plan also recommends encouraging monitored growth in potential economic development growth areas and protecting and preserving the rural and agricultural areas.
The All in Allen plan also includes several supplemental chapters – agricultural and food systems, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services and education, and parks and environment. Each comes with specific goals.
Nolin said the group also identified three themes – equity, community health and sustainability.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he was surprised the plan didn’t come with more specific recommendations, such as addressing areas without close access to grocery stores or healthcare.
"Where’s the actual substantive projection of development that’s in this plan?” Hines asked.
Nolin said access to food and other services is considered and valued in the plan. He said the data shows southeast Fort Wayne is ripe for development.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers thanked Nolin and planners for their time listening to the community’s opinions over more than two years. She recognized that the presentation was brief for a plan that takes a long time to read.
“It’s several hundred pages, so if you want to get to the nitty gritty of it and understand all of the elements, you’ve got to read it to have a better understanding of it,” Chambers said.
Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, voted in opposition of the plan. Jehl said he was promised by a previous official that the city’s physical growth would be considered, and that isn’t the case.
Arp said the plan’s team predominantly gathered opinions of people who live downtown instead of people who are moving outside of the city, and most of the development appears to be happening in the county outside of the Indiana 69/469 loop.