Citilink plans to create the Joblink Vanpool Program in which it would work with Allen County employers to reduce transportation barriers for workers.
Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday gave preliminary approval to Citilink’s request to expand its boundaries to the Allen County limits. Attorney Tom Trent said state law requires council approval for public transportation operators to provide service beyond two miles outside of their corporate boundaries.
John Metzinger, general manager and CEO, said a vanpool is similar to a carpool in which employees travel to work together to save costs and fuel.
“A vanpool operates similar to a carpool except the only difference is that Citilink will partner with employers to provide the van so the cost of the vehicle, the insurance, maintenance and fuel are jointly shared by the employer and by Citilink, as well as the participants in the vanpool,” Metzinger said.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he and other Citilink board members have already identified some specific routes and areas where the service could logically be used, including to places with public services such as township trustee offices.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she was happy to hear about the county-wide transportation opportunity as more companies move to and expand in Fort Wayne.
“So no more excuses as to why people can’t get to work,” she said. “I think this is a great public-private partnership, and I’m looking forward to the growth of it.”
Councilman Tom Freistroffer said expanding Citilink’s limits had been coming for a long time as the community has grown. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he was happy to hear that the vanpool services will be available on Sundays if requested – unlike Citilink’s bus routes.
The council members voted unanimously to give the request preliminary approval. The members will take a final vote Tuesday. Members’ votes rarely change between committee sessions and regular meetings, when final votes are cast.