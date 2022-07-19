Every Fort Wayne City Council member – regardless of political affiliation – shared how Dr. John Crawford affected their lives and improved the community Tuesday.
The local oncologist and former City Council member of 20 years died unexpectedly Sunday from a heart attack while playing tennis. Crawford, 73 and a Republican, was known for his work on the city’s public smoking ban and his support for Parkview Field and Harrison Square.
A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Coliseum. Parking will be free.
Fort Wayne City Council members spent about half of Tuesday’s meeting talking about Crawford. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, asked his fellow members to first think of the thousands of lives Crawford saved as an oncologist, and then to consider how many lives he positively impacted by his antismoking advocacy and legislation.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said Crawford was always eager to mentor new council members and was easy to work with.
“We didn’t always agree on everything, but he was someone you could have a conversation with regardless of whether he supported what you were doing or not,” Arp said. “He was always cordial.”
City Clerk Lana Keesling, whom Crawford also mentored, said he was “a mega public servant like no other.”
Crawford ran for mayor in 2019 and lost the Republican nomination. Crawford planned on running for City Council one more time, “which his family discouraged at every turn,” his obituary noted.
The windows of the Allen County Republican Headquarters are usually filled with signs of current or recent campaigns. This week, the glass was cleared – except for an old Crawford campaign sign neatly placed in each window.
But Crawford wasn’t afraid to cross party lines, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said. She considered Crawford to be “the GOAT – greatest of all time” after seeing him at a Democratic fundraiser to support a friend.
Tucker said she called Crawford multiple times to seek his advice.
“It wasn’t just members of the Republican party,” Tucker said. “It was members of good government who he was willing to support.”
City Council Attorney Joe Bonahoom said he respected Crawford on multiple levels. Crawford’s care as an oncologist of a relative raised Bonahoom’s expectations for bedside manner.
Bonahoom also noted Crawford’s graciousness when he lost, such as when he was voted out of office in 2007. He regained his at-large seat four years later.
“He’s not just worried about a win,” Bonahoom said. “He’s more concerned about doing what’s right.”