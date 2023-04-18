The executive director of the city’s human relations commission shared Monday with Fort Wayne City Council members a glimpse into the extent of local discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.
Nikki Quintana of the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission presented information from Equity For All, a study of residents’ experiences. Data came from 800 residents, ages 18 to 64, who participated in surveys online or by phone conducted during two weeks in March 2022.
“No study like this has ever been done in Fort Wayne,” Quintana said.
The results show members of minority – or historically disadvantaged – populations were more likely to report unfair or discriminatory experiences in the survey, said Quintana. These experiences are prevalent in Fort Wayne, she said.
Participants were 68% white, 16% Black, 6% multiracial and 2% Asian, according to statistics Quintana shared with council members. About 5% classified their race as other, and 3% said they weren’t sure.
The results also showed 53% of female participants who experienced unfair treatment said it was because of gender.
The study also found 80% of Black respondents said they believed race was a cause of unfair treatment they received, and 41% of participants cited a disability as a cause of discrimination. Of the participants, 68% reported hearing race-related slang, jokes or offensive language at work, including remarks about skin and hair, Quintana said.
About 73% of respondents said they’d file a complaint with human resources about unfair treatment at work if they experienced it. However, only 27% of participants who said they had experienced discrimination said they had filed a complaint, she said.
The commission, also known as Fort Wayne Metro, provides training for fair housing, workplace civility, anti-harassment and disability discrimination, Quintana said. It can also direct organizations and people to resources in the community.
In the last 10 years, Fort Wayne Metro has received about 10,000 inquiries and 4,000 complaints of discrimination, Quintana said. The commission has garnered $1.6 million in complaint settlements.
The survey results show Fort Wayne residents and organizations must continue to prioritize addressing the issues, she said.
Businesses and housing providers can review their policies and procedures, and they can incorporate anti-discrimination into strategic planning, she said. Organizations and individuals can sign up for anti-discrimination training and spread awareness.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she invited Quintana to speak at the meeting because the public should know about the study’s findings.
She praised Quintana for presenting ways to address inequities, alongside the facts.
More information, including details of the survey, is available at www.fortwaynemetro.org/equity.