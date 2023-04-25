Fort Wayne City Council members decided today to wait on an ordinance change that would give them a voice on appointments to the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board.
Councilman Ross Jehl, R-2nd, asked his fellow council members to hold the proposed change for four weeks because of a letter from Allen County government about the financially troubled ambulance service. The letter said the county would partially fund some of the $3.8 million deficit – but only after setting some terms.
“We’re well past setting terms,” Jehl said before the meeting.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority provides service to Fort Wayne and several townships in the county and is a shared responsibility, he said. In September, the ambulance authority took over ambulance operations from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, which was in default and hadn't met the 90% rate required for responding to priority emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes for about two years.
The council approved March 28 to give the service up to $3 million. Joel Benz, executive director of the ambulance authority, said in March that’s expected to help keep the organization running for two years as it becomes financially stable.
The city’s administration, which received the county's letter, asked that the ordinance change be held, Jehl said. Jehl sponsored the amendment – and similar ordinance changes recently – to allow City Council to have a voice through appointing members to city commissions and boards. Mayor Tom Henry’s office controls many of the appointments.
Jehl called holding the bill a courtesy to everyone involved.
“There’s too much going on,” he said. “There’s too much instability.”