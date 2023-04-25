Fort Wayne City Council members decided Tuesday to wait on an ordinance change that would give them a voice through one appointment on the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board.
Councilman Ross Jehl, R-2nd, asked his fellow council members to hold the proposed change for four weeks because of a letter from the Allen County commissioners about the financially troubled ambulance service. The letter said the county would partially fund some of the $3.8 million deficit – but only under some conditions.
“We’re well past setting terms,” Jehl said before the meeting.
Three Rivers Ambulance Authority services Fort Wayne and several townships in the county and is a shared responsibility, he said.
In September, the ambulance authority took over operations from its contractor, PatientCare EMS Services, which was in default and for about two years hadn’t met the 90% rate required for responding to priority emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes.
Joel Benz, executive director of the ambulance authority, said in March that his organization serves about 30,000 residents outside of the city.
On March 28, the council approved giving the organization up to $3 million. Benz said then that amount will help the organization run for two years as it becomes financially stable.
Tim Manges, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s attorney, said Tuesday the ambulance service requested an amount between $800,000 to $1 million from Allen County officials. The commissioners offered to give the ambulance authority less, he said. Manges declined to speak on specific details, including the commissioners’ proposed conditions.
Ambulance authority board members will discuss the county’s response at a meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, he said. Benz couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.
The commissioners sent the letter to Mayor Tom Henry. The ambulance authority received copies of the letter, and the mayor’s office shared it with City Council members, Jehl said.
The mayor’s office also requested the City Council wait on Jehl’s amendment, which would take away one of the mayoral appointments and give it to council members. The board is currently made up of four mayoral appointees and four members appointed by the commissioners, along with the chairman of the EMS Foundation medical control board.
Jehl called holding the bill a courtesy to everyone involved.
“There’s too much going on,” he said. “There’s too much instability.”
Jehl has sponsored similar ordinance changes to give City Council a voice through appointing members on city commissions and boards.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said in August that the lack of council appointments has prevented transparency.
He used the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority board as an example. The board approved an emergency declaration in early 2021, but the public didn’t know about it until Jehl found out and shared the information months later.
The ambulance authority’s deficit came later as leaders made changes to maintain staff through its operational transition.
When Three Rivers Ambulance Authority took over from PatientCare, it bought the company’s equipment, including ambulances, for about $1 million. The organization also raised pay rates for paramedics and emergency medical technicians, matching the rates of similarly sized operations in efforts to retain employees and attract new ones, Benz has said.
The organization is still hiring paramedics and emergency medical technicians. Jehl said county fire departments have hired ambulance authority employees.
Jehl said he’s concerned that the cycle of emergency responders recruiting from each other will continue into January as new fire districts are formed. City and county officials need to work together to prevent problems for residents who depend on ambulances.
“If we don’t get together and start figuring this out as a community, we’re going to have another set of self-inflicted problems,” Jehl said.