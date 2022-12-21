Officials will have to wait at least a month before moving forward with plans for Pontiac Street Market after Fort Wayne City Council decided to hold the issue.
The city and Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates announced a partnership Dec. 8 to develop the project, in an area that is underserved by grocery stores.
Sodexo, Parkview’s new affiliate and vendor partner, will manage store operations. The proposed agreement says the store operator will be governed by a six-member board with three appointments from Parkview and three from the city.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, asked fellow council members Tuesday to hold the decision until Jan. 24, which was approved unanimously. Hines said the extra month will give him time to advocate for City Council board appointments and travel to a Toledo grocery store called Market on the Green, which the project is modeled after.
The Hagerman Group has been selected as the construction manager and set a guaranteed maximum price of $3.4 million for the facility.
The agreement requires the city to put up $2.7 million – $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and $700,000 in local income tax. Additionally, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved $700,000 toward the project out of its capital fund.
The local income tax and redevelopment fund will be repaid by Parkview over a five-year period.
Parkview will provide the upfront and operating capital for store operations. The store is expected to open in October.
The city’s obligation during the store’s three-year stabilization period is to cover operating deficits. The business only has to capture about 2.5% of the area’s shoppers to make enough money to cover operations, said Nancy Townsend, director of community development.
Tom Trent, attorney, said the 2.5% shopper threshold is conservative and sets the project up for success.
After the three-year period, subsidizing the grocery store would be split evenly between the city and Parkview, Trent said.
Hines said the council members are stakeholders in the project and should have representation on the board that oversees the store. He noted that the neither the city nor Parkview has ever run a grocery store.
Townsend said the city would have to ask for Parkview’s opinion on the board appointments because the hospital’s board has approved the current proposal.
Hines said he would also like to visit the Toledo market to see how it’s working. Townsend said Toledo had to subsidize deficiencies in the store the first few years, but it has been a successful project.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she feels bittersweet about the proposal and supports Hines’ motion to hold the discussion for a month.
“I think there are a lot of things that need to be addressed,” Tucker said.