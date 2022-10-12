Fort Wayne City Council typically has long discussions during October meetings as it hears presentations and discusses next year’s city budget, but members spent only about 30 minutes talking about 2023 plans this week.
Council heard presentations from the city fire and financial departments this week after hearing proposals last week from police, animal control, parks, public works and community development departments.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said Tuesday it will be hard to find places to cut the 2023 financial plan as it is “a pretty balanced budget.” City Controller Garry Morr said the city’s general fund is expected to have at least $35 million after 2022.
“We’re in a very strong financial position,” Morr said.
Didier said he has seen years where the general fund was “lucky to have $3 million to $4 million.” Morr said the city has seen years with even an even smaller cash balance.
“There were years that there was much less than that, actually,” Morr said.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked Morr about why the finance department was carrying some expenses for Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. Amy-Jo Sites, Animal Care & Control director, asked the council to consider allowing her to hire five more employees and spend more than $50,000 on architectural and engineering work for an expansion to the Hillegas Road building.
Jehl explained that the council typically asks for a plan to increase revenue from departments before they’ll approve a higher budget. He asked Morr if he would suggest seeing a plan first or providing the extra funding without a vision for higher revenue. Morr said the need for more staff and shelter space is evident.
During last week’s discussion, the amount the shelter is paid to handle animals from outside of Fort Wayne was discussed.
Animal Care & Control has contracts with Allen County and New Haven. Officials have said the set amounts don’t compensate the department enough for the number of animals it takes in from those communities.
“The revenue is definitely there,” Morr said. “I’ll just say that I think we do need to look at that (the contracts), absolutely.”
Next week, council members will focus on regular business. They will decide on budget cuts and finalize the plan Oct. 25.