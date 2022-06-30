Fort Wayne City Council’s week off for the upcoming holiday is coming at a time when members could use a break.
Technology problems and miscommunication created confusion and slowed down the council's committee meeting Tuesday. Each year, the members see financial reports from businesses they’ve granted phase-ins for property taxes.
The companies are not in compliance when they file paperwork late or cannot maintain 75% of their promised investments. The council members can then choose to approve the companies as substantially in compliance or ask the businesses to attend a July meeting to explain the circumstances before making final decisions.
The discussion was further muddled because Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was the only member with a list of companies he’d like to appear, but he had not yet appeared at the meeting.
All council members were confused by the end of the discussion, and they almost moved to hold action until the next meeting. City Council attorney Joe Bonahoom said that wouldn’t work with the deadline.
So the members approved the lists as Jehl had submitted them.
The rest of the meeting moved quickly, but council president Jason Arp, R-4th, later said it’s beneficial that the members are about to get a break.
“There will be no meeting on July the 5th,” Arp said. “That will give us a little bit of time to recover from this.”
Council vice president Glynn Hines, D-at large, quickly exclaimed, “Amen!”