Fort Wayne City Council appointed fellow members and citizens to local boards, which is an annual process.
City Council members nominated and approved Tuesday several board appointments for citizens: Lindsay Hannah, Allen County Economic Development Commission; Aaron Collins, Animal Control Commission; Virginia Richardson, Cable Fund Access Board; Dr. Scott Myers, Domestic Violence, Rape and Sexual Harassment Board; Ron Turpin, Legacy Joint Funding Committee; Lana Keesling, Metro Human Relations Commission; and John Dortch, Urban Enterprise Association.
City Council members appoint two members to the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, a citizen and another person who can be a citizen or a council member. Nathan Hartman was reappointed to his seat, but Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, took his name out of the running. Ramadan Abdul-Azeez will approved as the members’ second appointment.
City Council members also serve several boards, including Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, on the Cable Access and Downtown Improvement District boards; Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, on the Legacy Fund Board and Compensation Committee; Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, on the Fort Wayne Area Council on Homelessness and Mayor’s Opportunity Advisory Board; and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, on the Legacy Joint Funding Committee.
Also approved were Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, on the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Housing and Neighborhood Development Services boards and the Joint Permitting Oversight Committee; Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, on the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Board; Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, on the Legacy Joint Funding Committee and the Plan Commission; Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, on the Legacy Joint Funding Committee; and Arp on the Fire Merit Board.
Tucker and Jehl had served on the Solid Waste Advisory Council and were eager to let others take their places as the council had overseen the end of Red River Waste Solution as the city’s trash and recycling hauler. Freistroffer and Paddock were approved for the council.