Fort Wayne City Council members gave Council President Glynn Hines recognition for being Dr. Hines now.
Manchester University in North Manchester awarded Hines an honorary doctorate in humanities on May 20 in recognition of his 50 years in public service. He graduated from the school in 1973 with a double-major bachelor’s degree in history and in speech and drama, he said.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, started friendly kidding about Hines’ new title during the council members’ comments at the end of this week’s meeting.
When Hines had his time to speak, he continued the good-natured tone.
“Whether you call me councilman or president or doctor, just don’t call me late for dinner,” Hines said, smiling.