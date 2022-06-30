Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp, R-4th, shut down talk during public comment about mayoral campaigns for next year’s election.
Eddie Ribel, local food truck owner, first said he’d like to address vending rules on city streets, and then his focus turned political. Ribel, who has said he’s running for the Republican nomination for mayor, said he’s been receiving a lot of threats because of his campaign.
Republican Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, announced his mayoral campaign more than a year ago and held a news conference last week after Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, announced his campaign. Didier has not discussed his campaign during council meetings.
Ribel mentioned negative comments about Didier on social media before moving on to a comment Henry made during his conference. Arp quickly redirected Ribel.
“Eddie, we’re not going to do campaign talk,” Arp said. “I appreciate your comments on the pop-up vendors, but we’re not going to do campaign talk.”
Candidates have until February to file for office. Didier and Henry submitted annual financial campaign reports this year, but Ribel has not yet established a political committee.