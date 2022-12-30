After taking a week off for the holidays, the Fort Wayne City Council will return to the table Tuesday for its first meeting of 2023.
The meeting will likely be brief. The only items on the agenda are choosing the council's president and vice president and appointing chairs and co-chairs to the council's Finance, Regulations, Public Works and City Utilities committees. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers Courtroom, Room 35, in Citizens Square at Berry, Wayne and Clinton streets downtown.
All nine council seats are up for election in 2023.
Councilmen Tom Didier and Jason Arp, who was council president in 2022, have said they're seeking the Republican nomination for mayor. Tom Henry has said he'll seek the Democratic nod for a fifth consecutive term as mayor.
Wednesday is the first day candidates can officially file to seek their parties' nominations in the May 2 Republican and Democratic primary elections. Prospective candidates have until noon Feb. 3 to decide whether to run in the primaries.