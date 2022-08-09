One local company will have to start paying full real property taxes after Fort Wayne City Council members revoked a tax abatement Tuesday.
City Council members heard from five local business owners who vied for their tax phase–in agreements to stay intact another year. All of the requests were approved by members – except for one.
Annually, City Council members review documentation submitted by local companies with active tax abatements, which phase in property taxes for up to 10 years. Companies are required to submit annual paperwork on time and maintain 75% of the investment they promised in exchange for the abatement to stay compliant.
Conestoga LLC’s 10-year tax abatement was cut two years short Tuesday. Carmen Young, economic development specialist, said the company has previously been out of compliance multiple times.
The tax abatement was approved with the promise of 20 full-time jobs retained and to create one new job. This year, the company reported 12 full-time jobs retained and no positions created.
John Sturm addressed the members’ concerns as the chief financial officer for Summit Brands, the company using the space at 3404 Conestoga Drive. Sturm said the company is “getting there” but recognized that it is not in compliance.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said the company didn’t meet the tax phase-in requirements in 2018, 2020 and 2021.
“The non-compliance, to me from just looking at the paperwork, would not be due to COVID,” she said.
Sturm said the company lost employees because COVID-19, so he thinks Summit Brands was affected negatively by the pandemic. Tucker asked what the problem was in 2018 and 2020 since that was before the pandemic.
Sturm said he wished they had had better luck.
Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, asked what prevented the new positions from being created. Sturm said the company had interviewed applicants but no one had been hired.
When asked for more details on the position, Sturm said he didn’t have any background on that specific position.
The members voted 5-2 with opposition from Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Didier, who wanted to give the company another chance. Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Paul Ensley, R-1st, were absent.
Young said the companies who were asked to present their circumstances at the meeting had similar issues with not being able to hire or retain 75% of the employees they promised. The representatives shared efforts of raising wages or using recruiters to find applicants for open positions.
After hearing about their situations, the members unanimously approved an additional year of tax abatement for Accutech Mold and Machine Inc., LH Carbide Corporation, Tippman Innovation and Transformations by Wieland Inc.
Three companies received waivers of non-compliance for not having the proper paperwork turned it on time. Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company, CWSW LLC doing business as Dirig Sheet Metal and GH FTW II LLC were found to be compliant with their agreements once their paperwork was turned in.
Key Millwork Inc./Jett Property Holdings LLC voluntarily asked to have the tax abatement vacated, which was also approved by the members.
The city has tax abatement agreements with more than 125 companies locally.