Fort Wayne City Utilities plans to invest about $24 million to add a large solar array to a pond and creating a microgrid to supply three of its facilities with emergency backup power.
The microgrid energy project should also help reduce rising power costs, said Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering. The City Utilities facilities will still rely on Indiana Michigan Power, but the project will supply solar energy to work alongside electricity.
The Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant, where drinking water is processed north of downtown on Spy Run Avenue, has a backup generator. That’s not the case for the Water Pollution Control Plant off of North Anthony Avenue near the Maumee River nor the Wet Weather Pumping Station located behind Lakeside Middle School.
A microgrid will allow all three facilities to use backup power during emergencies.
“Our water utility and wastewater utility don’t work without power running every second,” Wirtz said. “When they can’t provide it, then we think it’s our responsibility to have backups in place.”
The $23.7 million project includes the $10 million solar panels, generators, electrical upgrades for the microgrid and the maintenance needed to make the system last 40 years.
Fort Wayne City Council members gave preliminary approval to the project with a unanimous vote. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, was absent.
Preliminary votes rarely change before final decisions are made. Council members are expected to take a final vote Tuesday during the meeting.