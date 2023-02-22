Fort Wayne City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to invest $1 million in more child care on the southeast side.
The money will go to the early child care development center portion of Bridge of Grace’s planned 30,000-square-foot building at 5100 Gaywood Drive. The building will also house an on-site health clinic and a telehealth clinic, said Kelli Packnett, early childhood development director for Bridge of Grace.
“This million dollars goes a long way towards that project,” Packnett said.
The city’s Legacy Fund will likely provide the funding after council members gave preliminary approval Tuesday. The council will have a final vote at its regular session next Tuesday.
The Legacy Fund was created with money from the lease and sale of Fort Wayne’s old power utility. A committee of City Council members and mayoral appointees meets twice a year to consider projects to fund.
Since the Legacy Fund was established in 2014, it has funded more than $39 million in community projects.
The Bridge of Grace members plan to open the facility in summer 2024, Packnett said. The entire building will cost $15 million, and the child care section will employ a staff of 25 to 35 people with about 75% of them working full time.
It will serve about 200 children a day with about 120 of them receiving full-day care, she said. The center will also have before- and after-school care for elementary students.
However, the child care center will focus primarily on ages newborn to 5 years old, which represents the infant and toddler care that’s primarily needed in the community, Packnett said. She said state statistics show the area has about 1,600 children younger than 6 but has only 950 spots in child care when every facility is at full capacity.
The problem exists throughout northeast Indiana and the country, Packnett said.
“If you have a baby, it’s hard to find care,” she said. “Even more important is affordable care you can access.”
Bridge of Grace plans to be more than a drop-off place for children.
“It’ll be a high-quality, inclusive, child care center,” Packnett said.
The center will have a curriculum for children and will be licensed by the state. The staff plans to work as partners with other child care providers.
“We hope to be a model center, a place where people can see and feel what’s happening,” Packnett said. “The real focus of the early learning center is to break the cycle of poverty in our neighborhood.”
Javier Mondragon, founder and CEO of Bridge of Grace, said the organization has started preliminary work on the site. The child care center and clinic will serve the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood in southeast Fort Wayne, which is the focus of Bridge of Grace’s community development efforts.
The organization was started about 10 years ago as a community development group and worked on a smaller scale, Packnett said. A lot of the organization’s focus has recently been on buying and renovating houses because the members promote home ownership over renting, Packnett said.
The clinic and child care efforts are part of the nonprofit’s Housing, Opportunity, Progress and Education Unleashed campaign, she said. Last February, the organization started the capital campaign for the new building. Mayor Tom Henry and other officials attended an event and suggested the organization apply for the Legacy funding.
People can find out more about the campaign for the center online at hopeunleashed.org.