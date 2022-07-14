Brightpoint will build an affordable apartment complex and a longtime downtown affordable senior community will get a full interior remodel after receiving support from Fort Wayne City Council.
Brightpoint, which was formerly Community Action of Northeast Indiana, was granted its request Tuesday for a 10-year tax abatement for a 64-unit affordable apartment development on Dunkelberg Road south of the Airport Expressway-Bluffton Road intersection.
The nonprofit will hire two full-time employees for the $9.1 million complex.
Glick Apartment Holdings LLC will remodel and update Edsall House Apartments at 310 Berry St., which offers 203 affordable units for people ages 62 and older. City Council approved Tuesday a pass-through bond of up to $16 million for the project. The bonds will be repaid by Glick’s revenue, so the city won’t be liable.
The requests granted Tuesday spurred discussions about the need for affordable housing in Fort Wayne.
Andrea Robinson, economic development administrator, said she would like to expand or carve out a place within economic revitalization areas to allow for more affordable housing projects to get 10-year tax phase-ins.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said most of the affordable housing developments that have qualified for tax abatements are in the southeast quadrant of the city. She would like to see a subcommittee formed to look into expanding tax abatement opportunities for affordable housing.
“I’m hoping we move expeditiously at looking into revitalizing, rewriting, amending our ordinance so we can begin to have affordable housing throughout the entire city,” Chamber said. “I think that quality of life and quality of space should be equitable in our development throughout the city.”
Greg Majewski of Keller Development, the company working with Brightpoint to develop the Dunkelberg complex, said the tax abatement would help elevate applications for tax credits and other funding sources. It also allows real property taxes to be phased in gradually over a 10-year period.
The multi-family affordable apartments will be available to residents who make less than 80% of the median local income. Brightpoint will accept housing vouchers and has rent tiers to make apartments affordable to people with an income level lower than 80%.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked about the affordability of the complex multiple times to set clear expectations.
“Housing is a challenge for individuals who are affluent and wanting to build houses. It’s twice as much a challenge for individuals who have income challenges,” Tucker said. “I love seeing that we are creating a path for (housing) to be affordable, but I also recognize that affordable can be a word we hide behind.”
Ryan Hamlett, vice president and general counsel of Gene B. Glick Co., shared similar challenges when requesting the pass-through bond for the Edsall House Apartments. He said about 41% of renters in Fort Wayne spend more than 30% of their household income on rent, based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Comprehensive Housing Affordability Strategy.
“Preserving places like Edsall House – especially in the Urban Core of Fort Wayne with all of the development around – is an important step to making sure there are affordable options, especially for seniors and people who are differently abled,” he said.
The complex’s construction was completed in 1979, and it’s time for an upgrade, Hamlett said. The renovations will replace kitchens, bathrooms, roofs and appliances.
The renovations also will make all community areas and 20 of the 203 single-bedroom apartments accessible for people with disabilities.
Edsall House Apartments doesn’t have any vacancies. The costs will include moving each resident to a hotel and giving them budgets for food for an average of two to four days while their units are renovated.
Hamlett said the 20 units that are accessible for people with disabilities will likely take longer than four days to renovate.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tucker asked if the cost of living at Edsall House Apartments would rise because of the renovations. Hamlett said the prices will stay within a third of residents’ income.
Approval from the council members is required to apply for tax credits that will help pay for the project, Hamlett said. The project was approved by the present members with opposition from Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th.