Mayor Tom Henry's administration will ask City Council to increase Fort Wayne's monthly solid waste rates beginning next year.
An ordinance to be introduced Tuesday would raise the monthly single-family residential household fee from $12 to $15.60 beginning July 1, 2023.
On Jan. 1, 2024, the monthly rate will grow to $18.60 plus an annual change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, an additional 1% to ensure the viability of the city's solid waste fund and a possible additional multiplier based on variances in the Consumer Price Index during the last six months of 2023.
Mayoral spokesman John Perlich said the solid waste rate has remained the same since 2018. City officials intended to adjust the rate in 2020 but didn't because of the performance of Fort Wayne's former trash hauler, Red River Waste Solutions.
Henry's administration will also ask City Council to approve setting aside up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay Solid Waste Department expenses and thus delay raising solid waste rates.
GFL Environmental USA took over the city's trash and recyclable hauling July 1. The company was awarded the city's contract after more than three years of poor service from Texas-based Red River, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October and soon after entered into a contract with the city to transfer service to a new provider.
The entire solid waste bill includes garbage/recycling collection, garbage disposal, recycling processing, leaf collection, salaries of solid waste staff, cart purchases, fuel/truck payments, utilities, billing, household hazardous waste, neighborhood cleanups and dumpsters.
Changes to the rate structure are needed to fund current and future solid waste services and ensure the Solid Waste Fund remains stable to meet the community's needs, Perlich said.