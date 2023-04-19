Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, told fellow council members how he learned more about the city's human relations commission long before this week's presentation.
He shared his insights after Nikki Quintana, executive director of the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, presented the results of the organization's Equity For All study.
In 1981, Paddock worked as an intake officer for the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission. He recorded initial information when people reported discrimination, and he said hearing their stories opened his eyes as a young white man.
“You don’t have any idea what some folks go through, especially at work,” he said.
Most complaints were about work discrimination, and most employers weren’t aware of what was going on, he said. They worked to resolve matters, but a few fought to the end, he added.
Paddock also praised the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission’s programs and speakers.
He always leaves those with new ideas, he said.