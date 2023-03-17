When someone becomes an elected official, family also makes sacrifices. This week, the sacrifice for Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, and his wife included options for late-night dinner plans.
The meeting was by far the longest Fort Wayne City Council has seen so far this year, and lasted nearly 3.5 hours.
At the end of the meeting, when the council members can address the public individually or bring up concerns, Hines took the opportunity to talk to his wife via the council’s cable television broadcast and Facebook livestream.
“The only final comments I have for the evening is that I believe most of the restaurants I usually go to are going to be closed, so I’ll be doing drive-thru, Pam,” Hines said to the camera. “So call and let me know what you want from Starbucks or Wendy’s or whatever.”