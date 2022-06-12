Three Rivers Ambulance Authority expects to provide some relief to county emergency medical service providers once it is fully staffed in a couple of months.
The ambulance authority, also known as TRAA, has made several changes in the past year, many of them focusing its limited number of paramedics on calls that require their advanced training. The organization has also started training medics at its Hayden Street campus, paying the students while they learn.
Joel Benz, who was a paramedic for the ambulance authority and Parkview Hospital with 20 years of experience, was appointed as TRAA’s executive director in September. The previous director, Gary Booher, retired after 32 years in the position.
Benz said the changes have made a difference, even if the effects have yet to be felt by some. County fire chiefs have demanded relief from city officials after two years of increased runs from their respective rural communities into Fort Wayne when city ambulances aren’t available.
Last year, the ambulance authority’s board approved an emergency declaration that followed several months in which its contractor, PatientCare EMS Solutions, was out of compliance for unacceptably slow response times. The first responders must arrive at top-priority emergencies within 8 1/2 minutes more than 90% of the time to remain in compliance with its contract. Priority emergencies include heart attacks and life-threatening injuries.
The last time the city medics came close to hitting that goal was in March 2021 with an 88.8% compliance rate. The compliance rate was 70% when Benz was approved to take over in September, and compliance was last reported at 77% in May, according to data from the ambulance authority.
Benz said the number of medics being trained by the ambulance authority is more reflective of the direction the organization is headed. Currently, more than 20 medics are in orientation, but the organization will be up to 75 full-time medics once they are released.
The ambulance authority will be fully staffed once it hits 80 full-time employees. Benz said he thinks that will alleviate the current strain, and he’s looking for more possible solutions to help area responders in the meantime.
“We’re, I think, going to have probably about two more months here, really, of some pretty tough times,” Benz said. “Once we get through that, I think we’re going to be in a really, really good spot.”
The factors that will contribute to the ambulance authority’s long-term success go beyond staffing, Benz said.
About a year ago, the ambulance authority went to a two-tiered system, which has allowed the agency to prioritize calls where it sends paramedics. Benz said that change was needed because of how the emergency medical services industry has changed.
When Benz started as a medic, most of the staff were paramedics with advanced training. Benz said he watched that trend move to organizations having about half of staffs with advanced training.
Now, most of the ambulance authority staff is mostly made up of medics with basic life support training. Two-thirds of the full-time staff Benz reported to the board in May were emergency medical technicians without advanced training.
The disparity was larger with the May orientation group. Only three of the 15 medics in orientation were paramedics.
The reasons people call for emergency medical services have also changed over the years, Benz said. About 60% of the ambulance authority’s runs don’t require paramedics.
Before implementing a two-tiered system, each ambulance was manned by a paramedic. Now, ambulances with medics are sent to incidents that don’t require top-priority emergency treatment, Benz said.
The ambulance authority has also adjusted how paramedics are dispatched. Paramedics can now be stationed in areas of the city where they will likely be most needed in a sports utility vehicle. When a high-level emergency is dispatched, a paramedic can meet an ambulance at the scene.
Benz used an example of having six paramedics stationed in areas around the city, allowing paramedics to be closer to emergencies than the ambulance authority’s downtown hub.
Many Fort Wayne Fire Department firefighters are also trained as paramedics. The Allen County Fire Chiefs Association has suggested that the city fire department look into getting licensed to transport patients instead of being restricted to treating them on the scene.
Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey said this month that the department is not interested in that idea.
“It’s not how the emergency system in our community is designed,” Lahey said. “Also, having our department transport patients would pull our crews off of fire responses and lead to longer response times on the top priority of our department, which is to save lives and property in fire emergencies.”
Benz said he understands the county fire chiefs’ concerns. The county emergency workers have responded into the city when municipal ambulances weren’t available hundreds of times over the last two years.
The summer is the busiest time of year for emergency calls, and all responders are worried about conserving resources.
“It’s a no-win situation,” Benz said.
The ambulance authority board has hired a consultant to evaluate emergency medical services in Fort Wayne to see if any other actions should be taken within the city’s resources. Washko and Associates is a New York-based agency that specializes in emergency medical services and public safety.
The $80,000 price tag will be split evenly between the ambulance authority and the city.
Benz said he looks forward to hearing the consultant’s feedback, which will likely be reported in a few months.
“One thing we do not want to be in is a situation where this happens again,” Benz said. “Right?”