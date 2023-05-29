Fort Wayne/Allen County
City honoring enlisted employees
The city of Fort Wayne has installed new Blue Star Banners to honor residents and city government employees who are actively deployed in the military.
The banners will be displayed on light poles on Lafayette Street, between Brackenridge and Main streets. The location was chosen to give the public a safer option for viewing and photographing banners.
The following service members are being honored with new banners:
• Bernadette Hargis, Army
• Alec Wampole, Army
• Spencer Wampole, Army
• Leith Knight, Army
Banners previously installed also being displayed in the new location:
122nd Fighter • Wing
• Charles W. Davis, Air Force
• Kyler Doan, Army
• Daniel Belcher, Air Force
The Blue Star Banner initiative started in May 2014 and has recognized more than 100 Fort Wayne residents and city government employees. Applications for deployed military personnel can be completed at www.cityoffortwayne.org/bluestarbanner.
Commission seeking artists
The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is seeking proposals from artists for the first phase of a pilot program, SHOUT-OUT: Fort Wayne! Those selected will work with two neighborhood association leaders and residents to express a story, idea or characteristic of each neighborhood through temporary public art installations.
SHOUT-OUT: Fort Wayne! was created to empower neighborhoods to develop and demonstrate their unique identities through public art. The program creates opportunities for inclusion, engagement, education and dialogue between neighborhood residents.
Emphasis for the first phase is on neighborhood engagement and temporary art installations rather than artistic skill. The selected artist will demonstrate experience working productively with diverse groups in the imagination, creation and installation stages of projects.
Community engagement is the objective for the entire process rather than being limited to idea input at the project’s beginning. The artist will work with individual neighborhood association leaders to select engagement activities that align with resident interests and aspirations for temporary art installations.
The program will run from August 2023 to December 2025. Information: https://www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/.
Library touted for financial success
The Allen County Public Library has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, library officials announced Friday.
The award was given after the government financial organization reviewed the library’s comprehensive financial report for 2021. This is the 30th consecutive year the local library has received the honor.
Judging standards include evaluating whether the report demonstrates a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate a financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
Susan Baier, the library’s executive director, commented on the designation.
“This award demonstrates that when Allen County taxpayers invest in their local libraries, they can trust that every dollar is spent responsibly and with the highest level of scrutiny,” she said in a statement.
Ex-NACS official up for new job
A former Allen County superintendent is poised to lead another Indiana school district beginning in July, pending board approval.
A public hearing about Chris Himsel’s proposed contract is set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Vigo County School Administration Conference Center in West Terre Haute, the district said late last week.
Himsel led Northwest Allen County Schools for 12 years. His final year was divisive after tensions mounted over coronavirus mitigation measures. Himsel clashed with board members sympathetic to the protesters.
Himsel spent his final months at NACS on medical leave, retiring last June.
The Vigo County school board agreed to release Himsel’s name earlier than anticipated in response to the community’s growing excitement about him, a news release said. Serving about 13,800 students, the Vigo County has about 5,600 more students than NACS.
– Journal Gazette